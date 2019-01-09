comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL update fixes audio issue while video recording
News

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL update fixes audio issue while video recording

News

Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL and have had the audio recording issue in videos for a while now.

  • Published: January 9, 2019 7:24 PM IST
Google-Pixel-3-XL-27

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have faced quite a few problems since the launch. Among these are audio problems that people have reported with the latest flagship smartphone lineup by Google. These reports indicate that similar to the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, the 2018 lineup is also plagued by microphone and audio issue. The problem is noticeable in audio comparisons of the Pixel 3 lineup with its rivals including the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. This issue has been raised by a number of YouTubers who have been comparing the video and audio recording quality on the device.

However, according to a previous report, it looks like it may not be a problem, to begin with. For context, the audio recording on Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL seems to be “exceptionally tinny and distant” in comparison to an audio recording on other devices. Now that we have set a context, the reason we added that this may not be a problem is that Google reached out and issued a statement to clarify the difference in the audio quality. According to the report, the difference is all because of design, as in, how the device is supposed to record audio. But now a fix of the problem has been released by Google and the update which is seeding now weighs around 56MB. This patch will be available on the previous pixel devices as well.

WATCH: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands On

The company had previously mentioned that it has tuned the software of Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL to reduce the background noise such as wind and road traffic while recording the video outside. The reduction also happens in “overly loud sounds” in favor of audible speech.

A list of issues with Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL reported by users

Also Read

A list of issues with Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL reported by users

To achieve this, Google clarified that it “selectively deemphasize some frequencies” to minimize “disruptive noises”. The statement also noted that Google is “always looking at additional tuning opportunities based on” feedback from users. This means that Google may improve the quality with tuning in a future update.

You Might be Interested

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3

71000

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
12.2MP
Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3 XL

83000

Android Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
12.2MP
  • Published Date: January 9, 2019 7:24 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi Box 4 SE launched in China
thumb-img
News
Google Chrome set to get dark theme with Android Q
thumb-img
News
Google removes 85 adware apps from Play Store that were installed 9 million times
thumb-img
News
HiSense U30 with a punch-hole camera spotted at CES 2019

Most Popular

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition first impressions

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Smart speaker usage booming globally, India leads adoption: Study

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL update fixes audio issue while video recording

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT spotted on Geekbench

Windows 10 will 'reserve' 7GB storage for updates

Xiaomi Mi Box 4 SE launched in China

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Smart speaker usage booming globally, India leads adoption: Study

News

Smart speaker usage booming globally, India leads adoption: Study
Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL update fixes audio issue while video recording

News

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL update fixes audio issue while video recording
Google Chrome set to get dark theme with Android Q

News

Google Chrome set to get dark theme with Android Q
Google removes 85 adware apps from Play Store that were installed 9 million times

News

Google removes 85 adware apps from Play Store that were installed 9 million times
Google Assistant is omnipresent at CES 2019

News

Google Assistant is omnipresent at CES 2019

हिंदी समाचार

ऑनर का 48MP वाला स्मार्टफोन खींचता है ऐसी तस्वीरें

CES 2019: हुंडई की यह कार 5 फुट की दीवार पर भी कर देगी चढ़ाई, जानें क्या हैं फीचर्स

BSNL का यह प्लान दे रहा 25 जीबी डाटा प्रति दिन

Xolo Era 4X अमेजन पर 30 दिनों के मनी बैक ऑफर के साथ हुआ बिक्री के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध

CES 2019: Alcatel ने लॉन्च किए 1X (2019), 1C स्मार्टफोन

News

Smart speaker usage booming globally, India leads adoption: Study
News
Smart speaker usage booming globally, India leads adoption: Study
Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL update fixes audio issue while video recording

News

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL update fixes audio issue while video recording
Lenovo Z5 Pro GT spotted on Geekbench

News

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT spotted on Geekbench
Windows 10 will 'reserve' 7GB storage for updates

News

Windows 10 will 'reserve' 7GB storage for updates
Xiaomi Mi Box 4 SE launched in China

News

Xiaomi Mi Box 4 SE launched in China