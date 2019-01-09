Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL update fixes audio issue while video recording

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have faced quite a few problems since the launch. Among these are audio problems that people have reported with the latest flagship smartphone lineup by Google. These reports indicate that similar to the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, the 2018 lineup is also plagued by microphone and audio issue. The problem is noticeable in audio comparisons of the Pixel 3 lineup with its rivals including the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. This issue has been raised by a number of YouTubers who have been comparing the video and audio recording quality on the device.

However, according to a previous report, it looks like it may not be a problem, to begin with. For context, the audio recording on Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL seems to be “exceptionally tinny and distant” in comparison to an audio recording on other devices. Now that we have set a context, the reason we added that this may not be a problem is that Google reached out and issued a statement to clarify the difference in the audio quality. According to the report, the difference is all because of design, as in, how the device is supposed to record audio. But now a fix of the problem has been released by Google and the update which is seeding now weighs around 56MB. This patch will be available on the previous pixel devices as well.

WATCH: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands On

The company had previously mentioned that it has tuned the software of Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL to reduce the background noise such as wind and road traffic while recording the video outside. The reduction also happens in “overly loud sounds” in favor of audible speech.

To achieve this, Google clarified that it “selectively deemphasize some frequencies” to minimize “disruptive noises”. The statement also noted that Google is “always looking at additional tuning opportunities based on” feedback from users. This means that Google may improve the quality with tuning in a future update.