A new bug has caused several old Google Pixel devices to crash after installing the latest update. The issue is linked directly to native Pixel Launcher. So far, the bug has been found in some of the older Pixel 3, Pixel 3a and Pixel 2 units. This bug is restricted to those phones that have received the latest December security patch. Those who are using the same launcher, and have the same update but with Android Pie-style navigation buttons seem to be unaffected.

Android Police reported that the crashes are isolated to those Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a devices that are running Pixel 4’s launcher with Android 10’s gesture navigation turned on. Hence, those who are using the default navigation buttons of Android 9.0 Pie or its launcher seem to have no issues. A large number of affected users have had to restore the smartphone to the factory settings. The launcher error window appears without stopping, thus making it impossible to navigate and find a solution in the settings.

Watch: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands-On

Google hasn’t yet provided any official statement to this issue. Some Reddit users managed to uninstall the launcher update, avoiding a return to the factory settings. In the launcher error window, you just need to tap on the App Info, then a menu will appear from where you can uninstall the launcher update. Users are advised to do it quickly, as the error window reappears very fast.

Besides, the latest December security patch update brings several high and critical security patch fixes. These include DoS mitigation and arbitrary code execution patches, as well as Pixel-specific hardware security fixes. This software update also brings built-in functions from Google Pixel 4, such as Live Caption.

Features Google Pixel 3 Google Pixel 3a Price 71000 39999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 5.5-inch FHD+, 18:9 aspect ratio 5.6-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera 12.2MP 12MP Front Camera Dual 8MP + 8MP 8MP Battery 2,915mAh 3,000mAh

