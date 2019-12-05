comscore Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3a facing crash issues with the latest security update
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3a facing crash issues with the latest December security update
News

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3a facing crash issues with the latest December security update

News

A new bug has caused several old Google Pixel devices to crash after installing the latest update. Here's everything you need to know.

  • Published: December 5, 2019 4:45 PM IST
Google Pixel 3a (1)

A new bug has caused several old Google Pixel devices to crash after installing the latest update. The issue is linked directly to native Pixel Launcher. So far, the bug has been found in some of the older Pixel 3, Pixel 3a and Pixel 2 units. This bug is restricted to those phones that have received the latest December security patch. Those who are using the same launcher, and have the same update but with Android Pie-style navigation buttons seem to be unaffected.

Android Police reported that the crashes are isolated to those Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a devices that are running Pixel 4’s launcher with Android 10’s gesture navigation turned on. Hence, those who are using the default navigation buttons of Android 9.0 Pie or its launcher seem to have no issues. A large number of affected users have had to restore the smartphone to the factory settings. The launcher error window appears without stopping, thus making it impossible to navigate and find a solution in the settings.

Watch: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands-On

Google hasn’t yet provided any official statement to this issue. Some Reddit users managed to uninstall the launcher update, avoiding a return to the factory settings. In the launcher error window, you just need to tap on the App Info, then a menu will appear from where you can uninstall the launcher update. Users are advised to do it quickly, as the error window reappears very fast.

Google's Best of 2019 awards: Check out winners in apps, movies, games and books categories

Also Read

Google's Best of 2019 awards: Check out winners in apps, movies, games and books categories

Besides, the latest December security patch update brings several high and critical security patch fixes. These include DoS mitigation and arbitrary code execution patches, as well as Pixel-specific hardware security fixes. This software update also brings built-in functions from Google Pixel 4, such as Live Caption.

Features Google Pixel 3 Google Pixel 3a
Price 71000 39999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 5.5-inch FHD+, 18:9 aspect ratio 5.6-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera 12.2MP 12MP
Front Camera Dual 8MP + 8MP 8MP
Battery 2,915mAh 3,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 5, 2019 4:45 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3

71000

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
12.2MP
Google Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 3a

39999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
12MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3a facing crash issues with the latest December security update
News
Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3a facing crash issues with the latest December security update
Samsung The Wall MicroLED display launched in India, costs up to Rs 12 crore

Smart TVs

Samsung The Wall MicroLED display launched in India, costs up to Rs 12 crore

Huawei Nova 6 series with 5G, dual punch hole display, Kirin 990 SoC launched: Check features

News

Huawei Nova 6 series with 5G, dual punch hole display, Kirin 990 SoC launched: Check features

Vivo iQOO Neo 855 Racing Edition launched: Price, specs

News

Vivo iQOO Neo 855 Racing Edition launched: Price, specs

PUBG Mobile with 90 FPS and 10-bit HDR coming in 2020

Gaming

PUBG Mobile with 90 FPS and 10-bit HDR coming in 2020

Most Popular

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Infinix Band 5 Review

GOQii VitalPro, RunGPS Pro smartwatches launched in India

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3a facing crash issues with the latest December security update

Huawei Nova 6 series with 5G, dual punch hole display, Kirin 990 SoC launched: Check features

Vivo iQOO Neo 855 Racing Edition launched: Price, specs

WhatsApp beta update gets battery saver, VoIP screen update

Charging Speed Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: GCAM mod vs stock camera

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Top 5 Features

Top 5 smartphones to launch in December 2019

Vodafone Idea vs Airtel new prepaid recharge plans compared

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3a facing crash issues with the latest December security update

News

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3a facing crash issues with the latest December security update
Lenovo launches Smart Display, Smart Bulb and Smart Camera in India

News

Lenovo launches Smart Display, Smart Bulb and Smart Camera in India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: GCAM mod vs stock camera

Features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: GCAM mod vs stock camera
Google's Best of 2019 awards: Here are the winning apps, games and more

News

Google's Best of 2019 awards: Here are the winning apps, games and more
Sundar Pichai new Alphabet CEO as Google co-founders step down

News

Sundar Pichai new Alphabet CEO as Google co-founders step down

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo IQOO Neo 855 Racing Edition चीन में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Instagram में नए यूजर्स को बतानी होगी डेट ऑफ बर्थ

WhatsApp New Features: इन नए फीचर्स के साथ व्हाट्सएप के लिए रिलीज हुई लेटेस्ट अपडेट

BSNL के 78,300, MTNL के 14,378 कर्मचारियों ने वीआरएस के लिए किया आवेदन

Xiaomi के अपकमिंग फोन Redmi K30 के पांच फीचर्स

News

GOQii VitalPro, RunGPS Pro smartwatches launched in India
News
GOQii VitalPro, RunGPS Pro smartwatches launched in India
Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3a facing crash issues with the latest December security update

News

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3a facing crash issues with the latest December security update
Huawei Nova 6 series with 5G, dual punch hole display, Kirin 990 SoC launched: Check features

News

Huawei Nova 6 series with 5G, dual punch hole display, Kirin 990 SoC launched: Check features
Vivo iQOO Neo 855 Racing Edition launched: Price, specs

News

Vivo iQOO Neo 855 Racing Edition launched: Price, specs
WhatsApp beta update gets battery saver, VoIP screen update

News

WhatsApp beta update gets battery saver, VoIP screen update