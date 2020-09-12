Google Pixel 3 and 4 users complain about battery swelling

Google has run into new issues with its Pixel users over the past few weeks. Many Pixel 3 and 4 users have complained about battery of their phones swelling. This problem doesn’t seem to be an isolated incident. Reports suggest, users across all forums have pointed out the issue and it’s a big one that needs to be resolved quickly. Also Read - Android 11 not rolling out to Google Pixel smartphones in India; Here’s why

Pixel 3 and 4 launched with own set of problems but the prospect of battery swelling is a big worry. Google is yet to comment on the matter but it’s high time they respond to over 60 users who’ve faced similar problems. It’s possible the swelling might have started long back, and users might have missed it because of using a case with the phone. Either ways, swelling usually indicates the battery unit is either becoming volatile, or not able to input the right amount power needed to charge. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a gets first custom ROM and kernel

Battery swelling is a serious safety hazard issue. And if Google doesn’t take care of it, chances are the phones might start exploding. And nobody wants the situation to get out of hand. Interestingly, some users have pointed out the battery of phones started swelling only after they wirelessly charged using the Pixel Stand. And many have also explained that since the battery swelling, the Pixel 3 and 4 units have stopped charging wirelessly. Could this be a problem with the charging stand instead of the phone? We’ll be keeping a close eye on this one. Also Read - Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4A 5G could launch on September 25

Google Pixel 5 launch slated for later this month

The next set of Pixel phones will be arriving this month. As per newly leaked information that comes from a Vodafone Germany listing, the Google Pixel 5 will be coming on September 25 this month. However, the Pixel 5 XL is nowhere to be seen. Google will also be announcing the Pixel 4A 5G on the same day.

The leaked image shows that both the phones will be available in Black color. Although earlier leaks have suggested that the Pixel 5 could launch in two colors. As per a report by GSMarena, German YouTuber Techcheck has suggested that the Pixel 5 could cost 630 Euros, which is a little high for a phone that comes with reportedly a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset.

