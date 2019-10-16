comscore Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3a to get improved night sight
Google Pixel 3 series to get Pixel 4's improved night sight via an update

Google revealed the improvements and new features in the Pixel camera at the Google Pixel 4 launch event last night. Taking a closer look at the announcements, we already know about a bulk of them through leaks in the past.

  • Published: October 16, 2019 9:38 AM IST
Photo: Evan Blass/Twitter

Google has confirmed that it will also roll out the improvements made in Night Sight to its current Pixel devices. These devices include the Google Pixel 3, 3 XL and the somewhat affordable Pixel 3a. Google revealed the improvements and new features in the Pixel camera at the Google Pixel 4 launch event last night. Taking a closer look at the announcements, we already know about a bulk of them through leaks in the past. These improvements include Live HDR+, dual exposure controls, improvements in Night Sight, astrophotography, improved portrait mode, and Super Res Zoom.

Some of the improvements here are dependent on the addition of the second 16-megapixel telephoto lens. To recap, the Pixel 4 lineup has added this secondary lens on the back along with the primary 12.2-megapixel sensor. The company also spent some time explaining how computational photography works while showcasing the improvements. Google also confirmed that it is set to roll out improvements to the Google Pixel 4 camera in the future. As part of the confirmation, it teased some significant improvements in some extremely challenging situations.

Google Pixel 3 upcoming camera features

Some of these improvements in the camera are likely to be limited to the new hardware. But, the company did not highlight what was Pixel 4 exclusive during the announcement. However, the company revealed a significant announcement regarding the camera after the event. Google confirmed that it will roll out the improved Night Sight along with astrophotography mode to the current Pixel lineup. This means that Google Pixel 3a, 3, and 3 XL will receive the astrophotography mode in the future.

Google Camera 7.1 APK teardown reveals 'Frequent Faces' feature that might debut with Pixel 4

Also Read

Google Camera 7.1 APK teardown reveals 'Frequent Faces' feature that might debut with Pixel 4

This indicates that these improvements are not hardware limited or Pixel 4 exclusive. The improvements in portrait mode, Live HDR+, and dual exposure controls are likely hardware dependent. This information about camera improvements in the current lineup is likely to be significant for India. It is because as previously noted, Google will not launch the Pixel 4 lineup in India.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 16, 2019 9:38 AM IST

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3a to get improved night sight

