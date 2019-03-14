Google Pixel 3 smartphones get dual-SIM Dual Standby support in first Android Q Beta

Google has officially rolled out the first beta of the next Android version for developers – the Android Q Beta. As always, the update is only available to the Pixel smartphones. Starting from first generation of Pixel and Pixel XL devices, to the latest Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

While there are many under-the-hood changes in Android Q, the most significant is the dual-SIM dual standby support feature for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL devices. Google has been using eSIM option since Pixel 2/ Pixel 2 XL, but never allowed both eSIM and physical SIM to work at the same time.

Now on Android Q, it’s been discovered that Pixel 3 devices have an additional option to enable dual-SIM dual standby (DSDS) support from the Settings. It means that you both SIMs can be provisioned/registered but only one can be in active use. Google didn’t mention about the feature in its release announcement blog post, and it has been reported by Twitter user Owen Williams via XDA-Developers.

Oh whoa it looks like Q enables dual active sim support for pixel 3 👀 pic.twitter.com/o7Aghd4KEM — Owen Williams ⚡ (@ow) March 13, 2019

To remind you, Google will release a total of six updates until the public release in Q3 of 2019. The first Android Q Beta is already available, and one can get it via the Android Beta Program or via a manual sideload of the OTA.

The second and third Android Q Beta versions will reportedly be an incremental update. The fourth Beta update, which will be pushed in June, will bring final APIs and the official SDK.