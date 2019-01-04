Google Pixel 3 to get LTE Band 48 support via a software update soon

This seems to be good news for Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL owners. Google will reportedly roll out an update to these smartphones that will enable LTE Band 48 connectivity. The update will further enhance the LTE connectivity. In November, the search giant requested FCC a change to the Pixel 3 and now, the FCC addendum has been made public, suggesting that the device will support LTE Band 48 via a software update.

As per the FCC documents, the update will be rolled out to the G013A, which is an international model of the Pixel 3. This variant is sold in Verizon and around the world, excluding Japan. Furthermore, the document doesn’t throw light on when the update will be released to the smartphones that will enable LTE Band 48.

LTE Band 48 is also identified as the CBRS (Citizens Band Radio Spectrum) spectrum and it includes 150MHz of 3.5GHz shared spectrum. The US government has reportedly leveraged this for radar systems. They were the first one to use CBRS band 48 spectrum in an LTE Advanced carrier aggregation demonstration, which made headlines. Federated Wireless has said “they are providing its Spectrum Access System to dynamically prioritize traffic within the FCC’s spectrum-sharing framework,” as per reports.

Watch: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands-On

Besides, the key features of the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are its Snapdragon 845 chipset, dual selfie cameras, and a matte glass back finish among others. The Pixel 3 packs a 5.5-inch FHD+ OLED 18:9 display and houses an octa-core SD845 chipset aided by Adreno 630 GPU, 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB/128GB of inbuilt storage.

In the photography department, there is a 12.2-megapixel dual-pixel camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 1.4-micron pixel size, and 76-degree field-of-view. For selfies, the device sports a dual selfie camera setup, including an 8-megapixel f/2.2 wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. It is backed by a 2,915mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.