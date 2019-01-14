Google Pixel 3 XL ‘Lite’ may have Snapdragon 710 SoC and 6GB RAM, hints Geekbench listing

For quite some time now, Google has been rumored to be planning to launch pared-down variants of its latest flagship smartphones – Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Likely to be called Pixel 3 ‘Lite’ and Pixel 3 XL ‘Lite’, the two ‘mid-range’ smartphones have had a lot of alleged details surface about them over the past few months. Now, another bit of information has popped up online about the bigger of the two ‘Lite’ Pixels, and it’s interesting, to say the least.

As noted by a Phone Arena report, a yet-to-be-announced smartphone going by the name ‘Foxconn Pixel 3 XL’ was recently spotted on Geekbench, a popular benchmarking platform. While it’s obvious that’s not the final name of the smartphone (instead, a placeholder highlighting Foxconn, which is most likely Google’s manufacturing partner), this could very turn out to be the Google Pixel 3 XL ‘Lite’.

Perhaps even more interesting are the hardware specifications. According to the Geekbench listing, the alleged Google Pixel 3 XL ‘Lite’ is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 SoC, along with 6GB of RAM. That’s quite surprising, since the ‘regular’ flagship Pixel 3 XL itself comes with 4GB of RAM. If this is indeed the primary hardware Google has decided upon, there’s no doubt the Pixel 3 XL ‘Lite’ would have almost flagship-grade performance. The listing further mentions Android 9.0 Pie, and it’s quite obvious that this would be the stock version, with future updates coming directly from Google.

Google is yet to officially provide a launch date for (or even confirm the existence of) the Pixel 3 ‘Lite’ and the Pixel 3 XL ‘Lite’. However, a report in December last year claimed that the smartphones could be unveiled very soon, and would be launched in partnership with Verizon Wireless, the largest cellular carrier in the United States.