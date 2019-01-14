comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Pixel 3 XL ‘Lite’ may have Snapdragon 710 SoC and 6GB RAM, hints Geekbench listing
News

Google Pixel 3 XL ‘Lite’ may have Snapdragon 710 SoC and 6GB RAM, hints Geekbench listing

News

The ‘mid-range’ Pixel smartphones are expected to launch sometime this year.

  • Published: January 14, 2019 9:22 PM IST
pixel3-lite-pixel3-xl-lite

Image Credit: OnLeaks and 91Mobiles

For quite some time now, Google has been rumored to be planning to launch pared-down variants of its latest flagship smartphones – Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Likely to be called Pixel 3 ‘Lite’ and Pixel 3 XL ‘Lite’, the two ‘mid-range’ smartphones have had a lot of alleged details surface about them over the past few months. Now, another bit of information has popped up online about the bigger of the two ‘Lite’ Pixels, and it’s interesting, to say the least.

As noted by a Phone Arena report, a yet-to-be-announced smartphone going by the name ‘Foxconn Pixel 3 XL’ was recently spotted on Geekbench, a popular benchmarking platform. While it’s obvious that’s not the final name of the smartphone (instead, a placeholder highlighting Foxconn, which is most likely Google’s manufacturing partner), this could very turn out to be the Google Pixel 3 XL ‘Lite’.

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL reportedly getting HDR video support on Netflix

Also Read

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL reportedly getting HDR video support on Netflix

Perhaps even more interesting are the hardware specifications. According to the Geekbench listing, the alleged Google Pixel 3 XL ‘Lite’ is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 SoC, along with 6GB of RAM. That’s quite surprising, since the ‘regular’ flagship Pixel 3 XL itself comes with 4GB of RAM. If this is indeed the primary hardware Google has decided upon, there’s no doubt the Pixel 3 XL ‘Lite’ would have almost flagship-grade performance. The listing further mentions Android 9.0 Pie, and it’s quite obvious that this would be the stock version, with future updates coming directly from Google.

Watch: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands On

Google is yet to officially provide a launch date for (or even confirm the existence of) the Pixel 3 ‘Lite’ and the Pixel 3 XL ‘Lite’. However, a report in December last year claimed that the smartphones could be unveiled very soon, and would be launched in partnership with Verizon Wireless, the largest cellular carrier in the United States.

You Might be Interested

Google Pixel 3 Lite

Google Pixel 3 Lite
Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
12MP with LED Flash
  • Published Date: January 14, 2019 9:22 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Lenovo Z5 Pro GT release delayed
thumb-img
News
Meizu Note 9 leaked renders hint at Snapdragon 6150 SoC, 48-megapixel camera
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG is holding a giveaway for its Snow Glasses and Snow Beanie
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 rumor roundup

Most Popular

Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Microsoft Surface Go Review

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

Google Pixel 3 XL Lite may have 6GB RAM, hints Geekbench listing

Vivo Y91 listed on Vivo India s online store

Airtel launches special streaming content, VR kiosks for Kumbh Mela

Amazon India now offering Rs 1,000 extra cashback on Amazon Pay cash load

First Lego League sees 400 participants in the International STEM Championship

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Pixel 3 XL Lite may have 6GB RAM, hints Geekbench listing

News

Google Pixel 3 XL Lite may have 6GB RAM, hints Geekbench listing
Samsung Galaxy S10 rumor roundup

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 rumor roundup
Asus ROG Phone with Android 9 Pie spotted in benchmark

News

Asus ROG Phone with Android 9 Pie spotted in benchmark
Nokia 5.1 Plus will soon be available for sale through offline channels with a price cut of Rs 400 in India

News

Nokia 5.1 Plus will soon be available for sale through offline channels with a price cut of Rs 400 in India
Nokia 9 PureView and Nokia 6.2 may debut at MWC 2019

News

Nokia 9 PureView and Nokia 6.2 may debut at MWC 2019

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon पर मिल रहा है 1,000 रुपये का कैशबैक, ऐसे उठाए फायदा

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया फोटो प्रिंटर, जानें क्या है खासियत

TV का बिल होगा कम, 153 रुपये में मिलेंगे 100 चैनल

शाओमी रेडमी Note 6 Pro को ऐेसे खरीदें केवल 2,799 रुपये में

हाइक पर नए एनिमेटेड स्टिकर्स के साथ मनाएं मकर संक्रांति

News

Google Pixel 3 XL Lite may have 6GB RAM, hints Geekbench listing
News
Google Pixel 3 XL Lite may have 6GB RAM, hints Geekbench listing
Vivo Y91 listed on Vivo India s online store

News

Vivo Y91 listed on Vivo India s online store
Airtel launches special streaming content, VR kiosks for Kumbh Mela

News

Airtel launches special streaming content, VR kiosks for Kumbh Mela
Amazon India now offering Rs 1,000 extra cashback on Amazon Pay cash load

News

Amazon India now offering Rs 1,000 extra cashback on Amazon Pay cash load
First Lego League sees 400 participants in the International STEM Championship

News

First Lego League sees 400 participants in the International STEM Championship