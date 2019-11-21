comscore Google Pixel 3 XL takes bullet to save a photographer in Hong Kong
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Pixel 3 XL takes bullet to save a photographer in Hong Kong
News

Google Pixel 3 XL takes bullet to save a photographer in Hong Kong

News

It's not just Nokia phones which can take bullet to save its owner. Google Pixel 3 XL has demonstrated that it can stop bullet too.

  • Published: November 21, 2019 12:18 PM IST
Google Pixel 3 XL Bullet Hong Kong

Photo: Studio Incendo/Twitter

It’s not just Nokia phones which can take a bullet. Even Google Pixel phone has been found to be capable of taking a bullet. On Monday, at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, a photographer of Studio Incendo, was shot by a rubber bullet. The Google Pixel 3 XL smartphone of the photographer took the bullet and saved its owner. On Twitter, Studio Incendo notes that the photographer didn’t get hurt in the incident. However, the phone did get destroyed in the process.

The photos tweeted by Studio Incendo shows the bullet hitting the bottom side of the back panel. The phone is the Google Pixel 3 XL in Not Pink color. While the smartphone took the bullet and got damaged, it could still be turned ON. One of the image shows the screen suffering a huge dent at the bottom, where the bullet hit from the backside. The screen has also developed pixel bleed due to impact. However, the notifications can be easily seen on the display. The damaged Pixel 3 XL is not usable but it is not in worst shape either.

To recall, Google launched the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones last year. The smartphones have not sold extremely well and are not the most recognized for durability either. In the teardown test of iFixit, the Pixel 3 XL scored 4 out of 10, making it not the most easiest to repair. However, this incident shows that Google Pixel 3 series is among the most durable premium smartphone in the market.

Nokia phone saves a man’s life by stopping a bullet

Also Read

Nokia phone saves a man’s life by stopping a bullet

Since it ditched the Nexus brand to build its own smartphone lineup called Pixel, Google has struggled to make a mark. It has not managed to sell the flagship device in volumes and they have marred with controversies. This incident where Pixel 3 XL saved its owner by taking a rubber bullet should come as a sign of confidence for the search giant’s hardware division. The real question for Google to figure out would be how it can convince customers to buy into its device ecosystem.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 21, 2019 12:18 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3

71000

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
12.2MP
Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3 XL

83000

Android Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
12.2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi Band 3i launched in India
Wearables
Xiaomi Mi Band 3i launched in India
Google Pixel 3 XL takes bullet to save a photographer in Hong Kong

News

Google Pixel 3 XL takes bullet to save a photographer in Hong Kong

Apple Smart Battery Cases for iPhone 11 series launched

News

Apple Smart Battery Cases for iPhone 11 series launched

Oppo A5s price cut in India again: Features, specifications

Deals

Oppo A5s price cut in India again: Features, specifications

Xiaomi Redmi K30 may feature 120Hz display, 60-megapixel camera

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 may feature 120Hz display, 60-megapixel camera

Most Popular

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Review

Realme X2 Pro First Impressions

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Review

Xiaomi Mi Water Purifier Review

Infinix S5 Lite Review

Google Pixel 3 XL takes bullet to save a photographer in Hong Kong

Apple Smart Battery Cases for iPhone 11 series launched

Xiaomi Redmi K30 may feature 120Hz display, 60-megapixel camera

Realme to bring offline-centric smartphone series: Madhav Sheth

Xiaomi tests 'Sunlight Mode' in MIUI 11 to auto adjust brightness under direct sunlight

Top 5 features of Moto Razr

How to access Disney+ in India

How to play YouTube videos in the background

How to use Pro Triggers on Nubia Red Magic 3S

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Pixel 3 XL takes bullet to save a photographer in Hong Kong

News

Google Pixel 3 XL takes bullet to save a photographer in Hong Kong
Google Camera and Samsung Camera apps affected by an Android bug

News

Google Camera and Samsung Camera apps affected by an Android bug
Google launches Stadia with 22 games in 14 countries

Gaming

Google launches Stadia with 22 games in 14 countries
Google removes an anti-India app from Play Store

News

Google removes an anti-India app from Play Store
Google blocks a Xiaomi app; but here's why you shouldn't worry

News

Google blocks a Xiaomi app; but here's why you shouldn't worry

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo U20 स्मार्टफोन कल अमेजन इंडिया पर दोपहर 12 बजे होगा लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Oppo A5s की कीमत में हुई कटौती, अब 8,990 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में खरीदें

BSNL Tariff Hike : Vodafone Idea, Airtel और Jio के बाद BSNL ने भी किया टैरिफ बढ़ाने का ऐलान 

भारत में इस राज्य के लोगों को डेली मिलेगी 1 घंटे का फ्री वाई-फाई सर्विस

OnePlus 8 Pro का डिजाइन हुआ लीक, 2 सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ बैक में होंगे 4 कैमरा सेंसर

News

Google Pixel 3 XL takes bullet to save a photographer in Hong Kong
News
Google Pixel 3 XL takes bullet to save a photographer in Hong Kong
Apple Smart Battery Cases for iPhone 11 series launched

News

Apple Smart Battery Cases for iPhone 11 series launched
Xiaomi Redmi K30 may feature 120Hz display, 60-megapixel camera

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 may feature 120Hz display, 60-megapixel camera
Realme to bring offline-centric smartphone series: Madhav Sheth

News

Realme to bring offline-centric smartphone series: Madhav Sheth
Xiaomi tests 'Sunlight Mode' in MIUI 11 to auto adjust brightness under direct sunlight

News

Xiaomi tests 'Sunlight Mode' in MIUI 11 to auto adjust brightness under direct sunlight