Google Pixel 3 XL takes bullet to save a photographer in Hong Kong

It’s not just Nokia phones which can take a bullet. Even Google Pixel phone has been found to be capable of taking a bullet. On Monday, at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, a photographer of Studio Incendo, was shot by a rubber bullet. The Google Pixel 3 XL smartphone of the photographer took the bullet and saved its owner. On Twitter, Studio Incendo notes that the photographer didn’t get hurt in the incident. However, the phone did get destroyed in the process.

The photos tweeted by Studio Incendo shows the bullet hitting the bottom side of the back panel. The phone is the Google Pixel 3 XL in Not Pink color. While the smartphone took the bullet and got damaged, it could still be turned ON. One of the image shows the screen suffering a huge dent at the bottom, where the bullet hit from the backside. The screen has also developed pixel bleed due to impact. However, the notifications can be easily seen on the display. The damaged Pixel 3 XL is not usable but it is not in worst shape either.

Our photographer was shot by a rubber bullet on Monday in the battlefield of #polyu #hongkong The #pixel3 phone stopped the bullet and was destroyed. He didn’t get hurt. Surprised it can still be turned on. @madebygoogle @googlepixels @Claudibus pic.twitter.com/Gtz0jFvHXg — Studio Incendo (@studioincendo) 19 November 2019

To recall, Google launched the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones last year. The smartphones have not sold extremely well and are not the most recognized for durability either. In the teardown test of iFixit, the Pixel 3 XL scored 4 out of 10, making it not the most easiest to repair. However, this incident shows that Google Pixel 3 series is among the most durable premium smartphone in the market.

Since it ditched the Nexus brand to build its own smartphone lineup called Pixel, Google has struggled to make a mark. It has not managed to sell the flagship device in volumes and they have marred with controversies. This incident where Pixel 3 XL saved its owner by taking a rubber bullet should come as a sign of confidence for the search giant’s hardware division. The real question for Google to figure out would be how it can convince customers to buy into its device ecosystem.

