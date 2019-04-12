Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL case images surface online

comscore
The Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL might feature a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top edge.

  • Published: April 12, 2019 9:05 AM IST
Recently, Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL made an appearance on the Google store and now, new case images have surfaced on the web. The renders of the upcoming mid-range smartphones drop a hint on what could be the possible design from all angles. If these leaked renders are to be believed, both the devices could offer an identical design. The Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL might feature a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top edge, unlike the flagship models of Google.

While several smartphone makers are offering users full-screen experience, Google might launch the handsets with large bezels, as shown in the images. Furthermore, the alleged renders show speakers placed at the bottom of the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL. Comparatively, the flagship models pack dual front-firing speakers. As far as the cameras are concerned, the mid-rangers might come with a single selfie camera setup on the front.

The original flagship Pixel 3 series offered dual-front facing camera. At the back, there will be a single camera setup, assisted by an LED flash. One might be able to charge the handsets using a USB-C cable. Additionally, the volume rocker and power button could be placed on the right side of the phone. Besides, as per the Google Play Developer console listing, the Pixel 3a could reportedly come with a 5.6-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

It is said to come equipped with 4GB of RAM option. The device is likely to ship with Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box. The Pixel 3a XL, on the other hand, is tipped offer a taller 6-inch display. The panel might operate at 1080 x 2220 pixels resolution. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 670 CPU. The standard version could be offered in a black color variant, while the Pixel 3a XL might debut in white.

