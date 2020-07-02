comscore Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL discontinued | BGR India
News

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL discontinued

News

The company is expected to update its lineup with the Pixel 4a in the coming weeks.

  Published: July 2, 2020 4:28 PM IST
Google Pixel 3a (1)

Google is running on the last set of units for the Pixel 3a series. The company has reportedly discontinued the first Pixel a series. This was confirmed by Google spokesperson, quoted by Android Police this week. If you head over to Google’s device store in the US, you will see the phone is listed out of stock. However, in India, the phone is still available but in limited regions. Also Read - Gmail goes down for many Indian users, other Google services also reporting issues

Google Store has sold through its inventory and completed sales of Pixel 3a. For people who are still interested in buying Pixel 3a, the product is available from some partners while supplies last, said the spokesperson in this report. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a reaches BIS certification, gets NFC support

Pixel 3a series made its debut at the Google I/O 2019 and in India it launched for over Rs 40,000. This development comes few months after Google decided to stop selling the Pixel 3 series as well. The product was taken off the listing on Google’s store for the Indian market back in March. Also Read - Apple, Google's 'Exposure Notification' API comes to India, but Aarogya Setu doesn't support it yet

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

While discontinuing the Pixel 3 series made sense, we’re not sure if taking off Pixel 3a is a sensible move. After all, we’re yet to see the Pixel 4a launching in the market. And even though the phone has been production-ready, FCC certified for a while now, Google still hasn’t given us a confirmed launch date for the product.

Reports have pointed out Pixel 4a could either debut in July or come as late as October this year. Which puts it alongside the Pixel 5 series. But with Pixel 3a going out of stock, we’re hoping it’s the former.

Google Pixel 3a specifications

The Pixel 3a comes with a 5.6-inch FHD+ display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 670 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. You get a single 12-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8 aperture. Google is using the same Sony IMX363 sensor as on the Pixel 3 series. Up front, there is a single 8-megapixel sensor (f/2.0 aperture). To keep things ticking, you get a 3,000mAh battery on the Pixel 3a and there is support for 18W fast wired charging.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: July 2, 2020 4:28 PM IST

