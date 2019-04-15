comscore
  Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL prices leaked online: All you need to know
Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL prices leaked online: All you need to know

The leaked image shows the Pixel 3a with Sargo codename and the Pixel 3a XL with Bonito codename.

  • Published: April 15, 2019 3:57 PM IST
Google Pixel 3a Pixel 3a XL

Just recently, the renders of Google‘s upcoming mid-range smartphones dropped a hint on what could be the possible design. Now, an alleged screenshot has surfaced on the web, revealing the Canadian prices of the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphones. The image shows the Pixel 3a with ‘Sargo’ codename and the Pixel 3a XL with ‘Bonito’ codename.

As for the pricing, the cheaper Pixel 3a smartphone will come with a price tag of CAD $649 (approximately Rs 33,900), while its bigger sibling Pixel 3a XL could be priced at CAD $799 (approximately Rs 41,500). The price tag of the Pixel 3a seems almost similar to the recent whispers of a €450 (approximately Rs 35,200) German price for the 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, GSMArena reports. The cited source further mentioned that “the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are CAD $999 and CAD $1,129 so the purported CAD $649/$799 prices look credible.”

Top smartphones with triple cameras under Rs 25,000 to buy in April 2019

Top smartphones with triple cameras under Rs 25,000 to buy in April 2019

As for the specifications, the Pixel 3a could feature a 5.6-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels, as per the Google Play Developer console listing. The bigger Pixel 3a XL is said to pack a 6.0-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. Both the devices might look identical to Google’s flagship Pixel 3 series, as per a few renders and rumors. Moving ahead, the Pixel 3a could come equipped with 4GB of RAM, and is likely to ship with Android 9 Pie OS.

Watch: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands On

The Pixel 3a XL, on the other hand, is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 CPU. The standard version could reportedly be offered in a single black color variant, while the Pixel 3a XL might be launched in white. Besides, Google’s upcoming flagship models, including Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL, will be launched later this year. Both the handsets are reportedly codenamed as Coral and Flame. The units are expected to house a Snapdragon 855 chipset under the hood.

  • Published Date: April 15, 2019 3:57 PM IST

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL prices leaked online

Vivo Y17 to soon launch in India: Report

Paytm Money launches web version for discovery and research of mutual funds

WhatsApp spreading anti-vaccine news in India: WSJ

Global app revenue hit $19.5 billion in Q1 2019: Report

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL prices leaked online
Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL prices leaked online
Vivo Y17 to soon launch in India: Report

Vivo Y17 to soon launch in India: Report
Paytm Money launches web version for discovery and research of mutual funds

Paytm Money launches web version for discovery and research of mutual funds
WhatsApp spreading anti-vaccine news in India: WSJ

WhatsApp spreading anti-vaccine news in India: WSJ
Global app revenue hit $19.5 billion in Q1 2019: Report

Global app revenue hit $19.5 billion in Q1 2019: Report