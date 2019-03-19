Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL to be new mid-range devices with 5.6-inch and 6-inch OLED displays

More information has surfaced online about the much anticipated mid-range Pixel devices from Google. According to the latest information, a new source has confirmed that the mid-range devices will launch under the branding of Google Pixel 3a and Google Pixel 3a XL. This new name surfaced on the internet last week after developers spotted it inside the code for the new version of Google Camera in the first beta of Android Q. New information about the devices also confirmed that the Pixel 3a will come with a 5.6-inch screen while the Pixel 3a XL will come with a 6-inch display.

According to the report by 9to5Google, the devices will be available in three colors at launch including the Clearly White, Just Black and the third being Beyond just Black and White. Though, the report was unclear if that is the actual name of the third color or just the description of a grey-colored device. Google will introduce the third color while hoping that more color options will attract buyers to get the Pixel 3a lineup. The report also indicated that the previously leaked renders of the devices are accurate.

Watch: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands-On

Google Pixel 3a is confirmed to have a Snapdragon 670 SoC with 4GB RAM, 8-megapixel front camera with wide-angle lens, and a 12-megapixel rear camera. Talking about the display, the report stated that Google will pack OLED panels instead of much-rumored LCD panels in the Pixel 3a with 2,220 x 1,080 pixels resolution with 440dpi while the device runs on a 3,000mAh battery.

The report also stated that the device will offer similar camera performance to what we see in the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL but the app will have “poorer performance”. This is a given considering that Pixel 3a will come with a weaker processor out of the box. Other specifications about the Pixel 3a lineup include Active Edge, Titan M security chip, eSIM, and 64GB internal storage. As previously reported, it is likely that both devices will launch on Verizon telecom carrier in the US though we are not sure when the devices will launch.