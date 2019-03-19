comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL to be new mid-range devices with 5.6-inch and 6-inch OLED displays
News

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL to be new mid-range devices with 5.6-inch and 6-inch OLED displays

News

Google Pixel 3a will offer similar camera performance to what we see in the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL but the app will have “poorer performance”.

  • Published: March 19, 2019 9:24 AM IST
Google Pixel 3a render

Image credit: Onleaks and 91Mobiles

More information has surfaced online about the much anticipated mid-range Pixel devices from Google. According to the latest information, a new source has confirmed that the mid-range devices will launch under the branding of Google Pixel 3a and Google Pixel 3a XL. This new name surfaced on the internet last week after developers spotted it inside the code for the new version of Google Camera in the first beta of Android Q. New information about the devices also confirmed that the Pixel 3a will come with a 5.6-inch screen while the Pixel 3a XL will come with a 6-inch display.

According to the report by 9to5Google, the devices will be available in three colors at launch including the Clearly White, Just Black and the third being Beyond just Black and White. Though, the report was unclear if that is the actual name of the third color or just the description of a grey-colored device. Google will introduce the third color while hoping that more color options will attract buyers to get the Pixel 3a lineup. The report also indicated that the previously leaked renders of the devices are accurate.

Watch: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands-On

Google Pixel 3a is confirmed to have a Snapdragon 670 SoC with 4GB RAM, 8-megapixel front camera with wide-angle lens, and a 12-megapixel rear camera. Talking about the display, the report stated that Google will pack OLED panels instead of much-rumored LCD panels in the Pixel 3a with 2,220 x 1,080 pixels resolution with 440dpi while the device runs on a 3,000mAh battery.

Google may launch its mid-range smartphones under Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL branding

Also Read

Google may launch its mid-range smartphones under Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL branding

The report also stated that the device will offer similar camera performance to what we see in the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL but the app will have “poorer performance”. This is a given considering that Pixel 3a will come with a weaker processor out of the box. Other specifications about the Pixel 3a lineup include Active Edge, Titan M security chip, eSIM, and 64GB internal storage. As previously reported, it is likely that both devices will launch on Verizon telecom carrier in the US though we are not sure when the devices will launch.

  • Published Date: March 19, 2019 9:24 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Huawei Watch GT smartwatch, Band 3e fitness tracker first sale today
News
Huawei Watch GT smartwatch, Band 3e fitness tracker first sale today
Nintendo reportedly working on a gaming smartphone

Gaming

Nintendo reportedly working on a gaming smartphone

Xiaomi now wants to compete with Samsung in the offline retail as well

News

Xiaomi now wants to compete with Samsung in the offline retail as well

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 5.1 Plus update brings March 2019 security patch and more

News

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 5.1 Plus update brings March 2019 security patch and more

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL to be new mid-range devices with 5.6-inch and 6-inch OLED displays

News

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL to be new mid-range devices with 5.6-inch and 6-inch OLED displays

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

Apple iPad Pro 2018 Long Term Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

OnePlus 3 and 3T: Android 9 Pie beta-based HydrogenOS may to launch this week; OxygenOS later

Car makers Hyundai, Kia invest $300 million in Ola

Huawei Watch GT smartwatch, Band 3e fitness tracker first sale today

Xiaomi now wants to compete with Samsung in the offline retail as well

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 5.1 Plus update brings March 2019 security patch and more

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL to be new mid-range devices with 5.6-inch and 6-inch OLED displays

News

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL to be new mid-range devices with 5.6-inch and 6-inch OLED displays
Alleged Google Pixel 4 XL design leak shows Samsung Galaxy S10+ like front camera setup

News

Alleged Google Pixel 4 XL design leak shows Samsung Galaxy S10+ like front camera setup
Google testing better iPhone-style navigation with Android Q

News

Google testing better iPhone-style navigation with Android Q
Google files patent for 'Z-fold' display technology

News

Google files patent for 'Z-fold' display technology
Android Q tries to address Google's biggest dilemma - data privacy

Opinions

Android Q tries to address Google's biggest dilemma - data privacy

हिंदी समाचार

Google ने अपने होमपेज में दिया YouTube Music का लिंक, फ्री में सुनें गानें

Xiaomi आज भारत में लॉन्च करेगी Redmi Go, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट

आज पहली सेल के लिए उपलब्ध होगी Huawei Watch GT स्मार्टवॉच, साथ मिल रहा है यह बेहतरीन ऑफर

कुछ समय के लिए दुनिया के सबसे बड़े यूट्यूबर PewDiePie से आगे हो गया था T-Series

आज दोपहर 12 बजे शुरू होगी सैमसंग Galaxy M30 की सेल, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

News

OnePlus 3 and 3T: Android 9 Pie beta-based HydrogenOS may to launch this week; OxygenOS later
News
OnePlus 3 and 3T: Android 9 Pie beta-based HydrogenOS may to launch this week; OxygenOS later
Car makers Hyundai, Kia invest $300 million in Ola

News

Car makers Hyundai, Kia invest $300 million in Ola
Huawei Watch GT smartwatch, Band 3e fitness tracker first sale today

News

Huawei Watch GT smartwatch, Band 3e fitness tracker first sale today
Xiaomi now wants to compete with Samsung in the offline retail as well

News

Xiaomi now wants to compete with Samsung in the offline retail as well
Nokia 8.1, Nokia 5.1 Plus update brings March 2019 security patch and more

News

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 5.1 Plus update brings March 2019 security patch and more