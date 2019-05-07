Google Pixel 3a full features leaked ahead of official launch

Google is gearing up to launch its latest set of Pixel 3a series on May 7 at Google I/O 2019 developer conference. The two Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL devices will hit the Indian shores the next day, which is May 8. Just yesterday, alleged specifications and India pricing of the Pixel 3a XL surfaced on the web. Now, full specification details of the more affordable Pixel 3a has leaked.

According to the leaked spec sheet, the Google Pixel 3a will make its debut with a standard 5.6-inch OLED display along with 2220×1080 pixels resolution, and 18:9 aspect ratio. On the hardware front, the handset could feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 chipset and a Titan M security chip. The chipset will be backed by 4GB of RAM option. The device is expected to be powered by a small 3,000mAh battery with fast charging support. The leaked spec sheet (by Roland Quandt) suggests that there could be a total of two cameras.

Google Pixel 3a specsheet (translated) pic.twitter.com/AGBF3ITw3v — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 6, 2019

On the front, the Google Pixel 3a might bear an 8-megapixel sensor. It is said to pack a 12.2-megapixel sensor at the back with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). Furthermore, the Pixel 3a will also be able to shoot 4K videos at 30fps. The camera app could be equipped with Night Vision mode, Portrait mode and more. It will also offer stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS and more.

Google Pixel 3a XL leaked pricing, specifications, features

As for the specifications of the Pixel 3a XL that were spotted on Amazon yesterday, it could offer a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. The bigger variant of the Pixel 3a is also said to pack the same 12.2-megapixel camera sensor on the rear side. For capturing selfies, Google might add an 8-megapixel AI-powered camera sensor on the front. We might see a slightly bigger 6-inch display. The panel will operate at full HD+ resolution.

As for the pricing, the Google Pixel 3a XL is said to cost Rs 44,999 in India for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Previous reports highlighted that the handset could come with a starting price of 479 (approximately Rs 33,300). The cheaper Pixel 3a, on the other hand, could be priced at $399 (approximately Rs 27,800). Both the handsets will reportedly be available for purchase via Flipkart.