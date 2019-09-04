Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL get dual SIM, dual standby support

Earlier today, Google started rolling out Android 10 update. It is available for all 8 Pixel smartphones that Google has released till now. Even Essential has started rolling out the update to its PH-1 smartphone. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a smartphones feature dual SIM functionality using an eSIM. While that was removed with Android Q Beta, the feature is back now.

Android 10 dual SIM feature

With Android 10 update, Google has introduced Dual SIM Dual Standby (DSDS) feature. The feature is now available for Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphones. It will allow users to use one physical SIM and one eSIM.

On the support page, Google has mentioned that the dual-SIM feature will only work with select mobile carriers. In India, only Airtel and Reliance Jio offer eSIM support. Even Vodafone Idea is expected to bring eSIM support soon, but no fixed timeline is available at the moment.

How to activate dual-SIM feature on Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL

If you have the compatible Pixel series smartphone, head over to Settings > Network & internet. Under Mobile networks, you will see a “+” sign on the right, tap on that.

Now, there will be some on-screen instructions that you need to follow to complete the setup. Once the eSIM is setup, you can switch to make it primary or secondary. You will also get an option to set preferences for call, text and data.

Features Google Pixel 3a XL Google Pixel 3a Price 44999 39999 Chipset Snapdragon 710 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.0-inch full HD+-1080 x 2160 pixels 5.6-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera 12MP 12MP Front Camera 8MP 8MP Battery 3,700mAh 3,000mAh

