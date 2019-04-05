comscore
Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL get IMDA certification; launch might be imminent

Both the units are likely to ship with Android Pie operating system out-of-the-box.

  Published: April 5, 2019 5:14 PM IST
Image Credit: OnLeaks & 91Mobiles

Google is soon expected to unwrap its latest set of mid-range smartphones, dubbed Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. Both the devices have received IMDA (Info-communications Media Development Authority) certification in Singapore. The listing shows the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL with G020B and G020F model name. Notably, the same model numbers were also spotted on the EEC website back in February 2019.

The certificate doesn’t reveal much about both the upcoming Pixel handsets. But, rumors are rife that the Google Pixel 3a could come with a standard 5.6-inch OLED display, while the bigger sibling could be equipped with a slightly bigger 6-inch display. Mysmartprice further reported that both the Pixel smartphones are expected to be powered by a 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 octa-core CPU. The chipset could be accompanied by 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage option.

It is likely to offer an option to expand the internal storage via a microSD card slot. In terms of imaging, the upcoming devices from the company are said to leverage a single 12-megapixel camera on the rear side. The units could sport an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for shooting selfies and videos, as per the cited source. Google could stuff in a small 3,000mA in the Pixel 3a. There is no information on the battery capacity of the Pixel 3 XL. Both the units are likely to ship with Android Pie operating system out-of-the-box.

Recently, WinFuture claimed the smartphones will come in three color variants, including Black, White, and Iris. As far as the pricing details are concerned, a few report suggest that the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphones might not come with an affordable price. If rumors are to believed, the devices could be priced at around Rs 40,000, which seems to be pricey.

