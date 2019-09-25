comscore Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL getting new Android 10 update
Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL getting new Android 10 update: Features, how to download and more

The new Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL update brings critical bug fixes and performance improvements. Here is all you need to know.

  • Published: September 25, 2019 4:20 PM IST
google pixel 3a xl review camera 2

Search giant, Google started rolling out Android 10 update for Pixel smartphones around early September. Now, the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphones have started getting a new update carrying build number QP1A.190711.020.C3.

For some users, the update is about 1,188MB in size (via Android Police). Others are just seeing a mere 14MB update (same with our review unit). The new Pixel 3a series Android 10 update brings critical bug fixes and performance improvements.To download the update, head over to Settings > System > System updates.

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL discounted

As Diwali is just around the corner, Google has announced all-new prices for the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. The company says that during the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale, the Pixel 3a series will be available at “a never-before price”. The standard version will cost of Rs 29,999, while the 3a XL will cost Rs 34,999. Originally, the Pixel Google 3a and its XL version were launched with a price label of Rs 39,999 and Rs 44,999 respectively. This clearly means that the company will be offering Rs 10,000 discount on the Google Pixel 3a family. 

Specifications, features

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL share identical hardware. The changes come in the form of screen size and battery capacity. The Pixel 3a comes with a 5.6-inch FHD+ display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio, whereas the bigger model comes with a 6-inch FHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Both the displays are covered by Dragon Trail protection to keep scratches at bay.

Under the hood, you have a 10nm Snapdragon 670 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. Google has also included the Titan M Security Chip, but the Pixel Visual Core is missing here. In the photography department, you get a 12-megapixel rear snapper of f/1.8 aperture. Google is using the same Sony IMX363 sensor as on the Pixel 3 series. Upfront, there is a single 8-megapixel sensor (f/2.0 aperture). Camera features like Playground, Night Sight, Portrait Mode and HDR+ are available on the smartphone.

Features Pixel 3a XL Pixel 3a
Price 44999 39999
Chipset Snapdragon 710 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.0-inch full HD+ 5.6-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP 12MP
Front Camera 8MP 8MP
Battery 3,700mAh 3,000mAh

Google Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 3a XL

44999

Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 710 SoC
12MP
Google Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 3a

39999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
12MP
