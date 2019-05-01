Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL India launch confirmed for May 8; Flipkart listing reveals

Google’s anticipated Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are set to be unveiled at Google‘s 2019 I/O developer conference on May 7. Now, Flipkart has listed the India launch of both devices noting that “Something big is coming to the Pixel universe” on May 8.

After Alphabet’s first-quarter results, CFO Ruth Porat confirmed that the May 7 announcement will be at the conference by hardware team. Google last month accidentally revealed the May 7 date on its official website noting “On May 7, meet a new hero”. Since the developer conference is in the US on May 7, in India it will be May 8 at that time, so it is expected that Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will go official around same time on Flipkart.

The Google Pixel 3a and Google Pixel 3a XL have been subjected to a number of leaks in the past few months. Last time around, we saw a new faded purple color variant by the popular tipster Evan Blass. Previous press renders showcased the phones in black and white color like the Pixel 3.

The mid-range Pixel smartphones are seen as the successors to the Nexus-series smartphones, which came at affordable prices than the Google Pixel phones. It is expected that Google would offer a camera experience similar to its flagship smartphones and we might see a 12-megapixel camera with AI capabilities like Pixels at the back. Under the hood, could be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC compared to the Snapdragon 845 on the latest Pixel phones. The chipset could be paired with 4GB of RAM with 32GB/64GB storage options. The Pixel 3a is expected to come with a 1080p (FHD+) display.

Besides, just recently, Geekbench listing suggested that the Google Pixel 3a XL might be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. The Pixel 3a, on the other hand, could be built be around Snapdragon 670 chipset. Furthermore, the listing also revealed that the Pixel 3a smartphone will come with 4GB RAM option, and will ship with Android 9 Pie OS out-of-the-box.

Google’s I/O developer conference is scheduled from May 7 to May 9 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. The company, apart from unveiling Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, is also expected to announce updates to Android, Google Assistant and more