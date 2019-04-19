comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL leaked renders show large bezels; Google I/O launch hinted
News

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL leaked renders show large bezels; Google I/O launch hinted

News

The Google Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL could be launched at Google I/O on May 7. Google is also expected to launch its flagship Pixel 4 series this year.

  • Published: April 19, 2019 10:40 AM IST
official-pixel-3a-and-pixel-3a-xl-cases-renders-leaked

(Image credit: Slashleaks)

On May 7, Google is expected to unwrap its new set of devices at Google I/O, which is the company’s annual developer conference. Now, newly leaked renders hint that the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphones could both be unveiled at the same event. The alleged official renders show “Tuesday, May 7” date, which one will witness on the top side of the phone. Separately, Google is also expected to launch its flagship Pixel 4 series this year.

Coming back to the leaked renders, the images show the phones with large bezels with no display cutouts. One will notice a single selfie camera sensor on the front of the phones. The images also suggest that there will be a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top. The overall design of the phones looks a little out of fashion. Additionally, both the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL look identical.

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL prices leaked online: All you need to know

Also Read

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL prices leaked online: All you need to know

If rumors are to be believed, the Pixel 3a will sport a 5.6-inch display with a resolution of 1080×2160 pixels. The Pixel 3a XL, on the other hand, is said to pack a 6.0-inch display with a resolution of 1080×2160 pixels. Furthermore, The standard version could come equipped with Snapdragon 670 chipset, which will be backed by 4GB of RAM. The “XL” variant is expected to house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 CPU. Both the devices are likely to run Android 9 Pie operating system.

Watch: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands On

As far as the cameras are concerned, reports claim that the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL will get the same 12-megapixel camera, that we have seen on the Pixel 3 family. Google might add a small 3,000mAh battery inside the standard variant. The bigger variant is said to offer close to 3,500mAh battery. The handsets might be available in either white or black color option. Besides, Google’s flagship Pixel 4 series will be powered by Snapdragon 855 chipset, which is currently Qualcomm’s top-notch chipset. The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL smartphones are reportedly codenamed as Coral and Flame.

  • Published Date: April 19, 2019 10:40 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Nokia 9 PureView update rolling out
News
Nokia 9 PureView update rolling out
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro could get Fortnite support for the

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro could get Fortnite support for the

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL official renders leaked

News

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL official renders leaked

Vodafone reveals Rs 999 combo prepaid recharge plan

News

Vodafone reveals Rs 999 combo prepaid recharge plan

OnePlus 7 Pro cases surface online again

News

OnePlus 7 Pro cases surface online again

Sponsored

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Reliance Jio's Q4 net profit up by 64.7 percent: Report

Nokia 9 PureView update rolling out

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro could get Fortnite support for the

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL official renders leaked

Vodafone reveals Rs 999 combo prepaid recharge plan

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL official renders leaked

News

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL official renders leaked
Google offers Android users choice to satisfy EU

News

Google offers Android users choice to satisfy EU
YouTube is finally coming to Amazon Fire TV

News

YouTube is finally coming to Amazon Fire TV
Facebook working on voice assistant to take on Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant

News

Facebook working on voice assistant to take on Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant
Google Camera for Pixel 3 can now detect if you are kissing someone

News

Google Camera for Pixel 3 can now detect if you are kissing someone

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG के साथ Fortnite भी हुआ इराक में बैन

Xiaomi 100W टर्बो फास्ट चार्जिंग को बड़े लेवल पर कर रहा है तैयार, 4000 mAh बैटरी 17 मिनट में हो जाएगी चार्ज

Amazon Daily Quiz 19 April 2019: पांच सवालों का जवाब देकर जीतें 30 हजार रुपये वाले Marshall Woburn Speakers

Lenovo Z6 Pro के बैक में होंगे 4 कैमरे, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

TikTok बैन के बाद राजकोट पुलिस ने की PUBG Mobile को प्ले स्टोर से हटाने की मांग

News

Reliance Jio's Q4 net profit up by 64.7 percent: Report
News
Reliance Jio's Q4 net profit up by 64.7 percent: Report
Nokia 9 PureView update rolling out

News

Nokia 9 PureView update rolling out
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro could get Fortnite support for the

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro could get Fortnite support for the
Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL official renders leaked

News

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL official renders leaked
Vodafone reveals Rs 999 combo prepaid recharge plan

News

Vodafone reveals Rs 999 combo prepaid recharge plan