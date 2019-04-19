Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL leaked renders show large bezels; Google I/O launch hinted

On May 7, Google is expected to unwrap its new set of devices at Google I/O, which is the company’s annual developer conference. Now, newly leaked renders hint that the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphones could both be unveiled at the same event. The alleged official renders show “Tuesday, May 7” date, which one will witness on the top side of the phone. Separately, Google is also expected to launch its flagship Pixel 4 series this year.

Coming back to the leaked renders, the images show the phones with large bezels with no display cutouts. One will notice a single selfie camera sensor on the front of the phones. The images also suggest that there will be a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top. The overall design of the phones looks a little out of fashion. Additionally, both the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL look identical.

If rumors are to be believed, the Pixel 3a will sport a 5.6-inch display with a resolution of 1080×2160 pixels. The Pixel 3a XL, on the other hand, is said to pack a 6.0-inch display with a resolution of 1080×2160 pixels. Furthermore, The standard version could come equipped with Snapdragon 670 chipset, which will be backed by 4GB of RAM. The “XL” variant is expected to house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 CPU. Both the devices are likely to run Android 9 Pie operating system.

Watch: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands On

As far as the cameras are concerned, reports claim that the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL will get the same 12-megapixel camera, that we have seen on the Pixel 3 family. Google might add a small 3,000mAh battery inside the standard variant. The bigger variant is said to offer close to 3,500mAh battery. The handsets might be available in either white or black color option. Besides, Google’s flagship Pixel 4 series will be powered by Snapdragon 855 chipset, which is currently Qualcomm’s top-notch chipset. The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL smartphones are reportedly codenamed as Coral and Flame.