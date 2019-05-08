Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL pre-registrations start on Flipkart at 10AM: Price in India, launch offers and more

At I/O 2019 developer conference last night, Google took the wraps of the anticipated Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. With these phones, Google wants to offer premium software and camera experience to users at affordable price points. And as they are affordable devices, you get watered down specifications compared to the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL do not feature glass back and wireless charging. Instead, they come with unibody polycarbonate shell. The smartphones also come with a mid-range SoC, and does not feature any water resistance capabilities. Also, they just feature a single front camera, instead of two. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Pixel smartphones.

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL price in India, availability

The Pixel 3a is priced at Rs 39,999, whereas the Pixel 3a XL will set you back by Rs 44,999. Both smartphones will be available to purchase from Flipkart starting May 15, and the registrations for the same will start at 10:00AM. Buyers will also get YouTube Music Premium subscription for three months for free. There will be other exchange and EMI offers that one can benefit too.

Watch: Android Q First Look

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL specifications and features

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL share identical hardware. You get 5.6-inch FHD+ display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio on the Pixel 3a, whereas the bigger model comes with a 6-inch FHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Both the displays are covered by Dragon Trail protection.

At the heart of the smartphone runs a 10nm Snapdragon 670 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. Google has also included the Titan M Security Chip, but the Pixel Visual Core is missing here. In the photography department, you get a 12-megapixel rear snapper of f/1.8 aperture. Google is using the same Sony IMX363 sensor as on the Pixel 3 series. Up front, there is a single 8-megapixel sensor (f/2.0 aperture). Camera features like Playground, Night Sight, Portrait Mode and HDR+ are available on the smartphone.

To keep things ticking, you get a 3,000mAh battery on the Pixel 3a, and 3,700mAh one on the Pixel 3a XL. There is also support for 18W fast wired charging. Other features include Pixel Active Edge where you can squeeze the sides to summon Google Assistant, a 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers and more. The smartphones run Android Pie OS, and are guaranteed software updates for the next three years.

Connectivity wise, you get dual SIM connectivity – one physical SIM and the other is eSIM. Besides, you also get Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.