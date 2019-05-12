Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL ships with March 2019 Security Patch, users unsure of Android Q beta availability

Google finally launched the much anticipated Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL at Google I/O 2019 developer conference last week. With these phones, Google wants to offer premium software and camera experience to users at affordable price points. And as they are affordable devices, you get watered down specifications compared to the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. But now, a new report claims that the new smartphone apparently ships with the outdated March Android security patch out-of-the-box. Besides this, there is also apparent confusion regarding the release of the Android Q Beta for the smartphones as Google didn’t mention these smartphones to get it during the launch. But now Android Q beta factory images and OTA files on the website somewhat confirms that it will get the update.

The newest Pixel smartphones shipping with an older patch seems to be an unlikely mistake on the part of Google. Google has acknowledged that the new Pixel smartphones have been shipped with the older security patch and told 9to5Google that this happened because the manufacturing schedule didn’t allow for an update to the patch level. Google has now confirmed that it will rollout the April, May, and June patches together next month on June 3. Even the pages of Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL have been updated to reflect that users will be able to enroll for the Android Q beta program.

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL specifications and features

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL share identical hardware. You get 5.6-inch FHD+ display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio on the Pixel 3a, whereas the bigger model comes with a 6-inch FHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Both the displays are covered by Dragon Trail protection.

At the heart of the smartphone runs a 10nm Snapdragon 670 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. Google has also included the Titan M Security Chip, but the Pixel Visual Core is missing here. In the photography department, you get a 12-megapixel rear snapper of f/1.8 aperture. Google is using the same Sony IMX363 sensor as on the Pixel 3 series. Up front, there is a single 8-megapixel sensor (f/2.0 aperture). Camera features like Playground, Night Sight, Portrait Mode and HDR+ are available on the smartphone.

To keep things ticking, you get a 3,000mAh battery on the Pixel 3a, and 3,700mAh one on the Pixel 3a XL. There is also support for 18W fast wired charging. Other features include Pixel Active Edge where you can squeeze the sides to summon Google Assistant, a 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers and more. The smartphones run Android Pie OS, and are guaranteed software updates for the next three years.

Connectivity wise, you get dual SIM connectivity – one physical SIM and the other is eSIM. Besides, you also get Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.