Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL specifications confirmed from official website: Launch imminent

Google Pixel 3a and Google Pixel 3a XL have been spotted on the Google Play Developer Console with some specifications and tagline “Pixel 2019 Midyear Experience”.

  Published: April 7, 2019 4:05 PM IST
Google first accidentally listed Pixel 3a on the official Google Store as a new smartphone, and now Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL have been spotted on the Google Play Developer Console. It seems Google is all set to launch the smartphones soon, as these have also been received at the IMDA certification in Singapore.

Google Pixel 3a and Google Pixel 3a XL have been spotted on the Google Play Developer Console with some specifications and tagline “Pixel 2019 Midyear Experience”. The upcoming two Pixel 2019 smartphones were spotted by Reddit user (via Gadgets360) with codenames ‘Bonito’ and ‘Sargo’ respectively.

As revealed in the Google Play Developer console listing, the Pixel 3a ‘Bonito’ will feature a full HD+ resolution (1080×2160 pixels) 5.6-inch screen along with 4GB of RAM and latest Android 9 Pie OS. On the other hand, the Pixel 3a XL ‘Sargo’ was listed with the same amount of RAM (4GB) but with a 6-inch display offering resolution of 1080×2220 pixels. It will also come running Android 9 Pie OS.

On the IMDA certification in Singapore, the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL were listed carrying the model number G020B and G020F respectively, spotted by MySmartPrice. It is worth mentioning, the same model numbers were also seen at FCC as well, so this means Google might be ready for the launch. It will be interesting to see the changes in new Pixel phones, and this would be the first time for Google to introduce mid-cycle refresh of Pixel smartphones.

  Published Date: April 7, 2019 4:05 PM IST

