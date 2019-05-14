Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL to go on sale in India tomorrow on Flipkart: Price, launch offers and more

Google’s latest premium Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphones will be made available on sale in India starting tomorrow, May 15, via Flipkart. Both phones were launched last week during Google I/O developer conference on May 7, and went on pre-orders on Flipkart in India from May 8.

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are affordable iterations of the earlier launched flagship Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones. These do not feature glass back and wireless charging. Instead, they come with unibody polycarbonate shell. The smartphones also come with a mid-range SoC, and do not get any water resistance capabilities.

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL price in India, launch offers

The Pixel 3a is priced at Rs 39,999, whereas the Pixel 3a XL will cost you Rs 44,999. Both smartphones will be available to purchase on Flipkart starting May 15. As part of launch offers, consumers will get Rs 4,000 off on HDFC credit and debit Cards as well as on EMI transactions. Additionally, there will be up to Rs 3,000 off on a regular product exchange.

In case of no-cost EMI, Flipkart is offering up to six months no-cost EMI on all debit, credit cards and on Bajaj FinServe cards. In case you are Flipkart Plus members, you have an option of getting Rs 1,000 additional off by redeeming 20 Flipkart Coins. Google has already announced that every Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL buyer will get free three months of YouTube Music Premium subscription benefit too.

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL specifications and features

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL share identical hardware. Both phones offer a 10nm Snapdragon 670 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. Google has also included the Titan M Security Chip, but the Pixel Visual Core is missing here.

In the photography department, both Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL feature a 12-megapixel rear camera of f/1.8 aperture. Google is using the same Sony IMX363 sensor as on the Pixel 3 series. Up front, there is a single 8-megapixel sensor (f/2.0 aperture). Camera features like Playground, Night Sight, Portrait Mode and HDR+ are available on the smartphone.

Watch Video: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands On

In terms of display, the Pixel 3a gets a 5.6-inch FHD+ display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio, whereas the larger model Pixel 3a XL comes with a 6-inch FHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Both the displays are protected by DragonTrail glass protection instead of Corning Gorilla Glass. To keep things ticking, you get a 3,000mAh battery on the Pixel 3a, and 3,700mAh one on the Pixel 3a XL. There is also support for 18W fast wired charging with USB Type-C.