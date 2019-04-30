Google Pixel 3a powered by Snapdragon 670 spotted on Geekbench

At I/O 2019, Google’s annual developer conference, the search giant is expected to add two new smartphones to the Pixel lineup. Google I/O 2019 is being held from May 7 to May 9 at Mountain View, California and in all likelihood, we will see the launch of Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, the rumored budget additions to the Pixel 3 series of smartphones. While the devices have been rumored since late last year and Pixel 3a XL appeared on Geekbench database revealing its hardware, now Pixel 3a has stopped by the benchmark platform revealing some of its key features and specifications.

The Geekbench listing for Google Pixel 3a XL revealed that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. The listing for Pixel 3a, which is expected to be the smaller device in the lineup, shows that it will use Snapdragon 670 chipset. The chip is a low-tier mobile platform compared to the Snapdragon 710 that will power the Pixel 3a XL. The listing also confirms that the Pixel 3a will come equipped with 4GB of RAM and will run Android 9 Pie out of the box.

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are seen as Google‘s way of establishing its hardware presence in developing markets. The Pixel 3 starts at around $649 (starts at Rs 56,999 in India) while the Pixel 3a could be priced as low as $300 (around Rs 21,000) to target the mid-range smartphone segment. The devices are already tipped to become available via Verizon in the US and could challenge Motorola’s budget devices in the segment.

Ahead of the launch, the Pixel 3a has appeared in White and Purple color in the form of official renders. The leaks so far claim that Pixel 3 will have a 5.6-inch display with a resolution of 2220 x 1080 pixels and is expected to feature large bezels surrounding the display. Both the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL might feature the same 12-megapixel camera seen on the back on Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL and offer a single 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It could be backed by a 3,000mAh battery and we will have more clarity about these devices at I/O 2019, next Tuesday.