Google Pixel 3a press render leaked, hints at launch date

The upcoming mid-range smartphones from Google – the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, have been subjected to a number of leaks in the past few months. We have also come across the benchmark listings revealing key specifications and features of the smartphones. Now, in the latest leak, the alleged press render of the Pixel 3a has surfaced, which also hints at the launch date.

In the render, the smartphone looks quite similar to the Pixel 3. It has sizeable bezels on the front, a dual tone back, along with a physical fingerprint scanner. Also, there is a single rear camera at the back, along with an LED flash. In the render (courtesy @Evleaks), the homescreen also shows May 7 as the date, which coincides with I/O 2019 developer conference. This means, the Pixel 3a-series smartphones will likely go official on May 7.

The mid-range Pixel smartphones could be the worthy successors to the Nexus-series that Google abandoned for the Pixel-series. It is expected that Google would offer a camera experience similar to its flagship smartphones. A 12-megapixel camera at the back, and an 8-megapixel selfie snapper is likely to be in tow.

To offer Pixel 3-like camera experience, Google will also need to add the Pixel Visual Core, along with the camera software which includes HDR+ for better dynamic range, and Night Sight for low-light performance. Now, whether the photo quality will be similar or inferior compared to the flagship offering is something we will only come to know when we get our hands on the device.

Under the hood, could be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC compared to the Snapdragon 845 on the latest Pixel phones. The chipset could be paired with 4GB of RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage options. The Pixel 3a is expected to come with a 1080p (FHD+) display.