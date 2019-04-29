Google Pixel 3a Purple color variant with yellow power button leaked ahead of launch

Google’s anticipated mid-range smartphones, the Google Pixel 3a and Google Pixel 3a XL, have been subjected to a number of leaks in the past few months. Last time around, we saw a few alleged press render images of the smartphones showcasing black and white color like the Pixel 3. Now just ahead of the expected launch, tipster Evan Blass has leaked one more color of the Pixel 3a.

The image shared by Blass on Twitter showcases back of the phone in a new purple color scheme. The leaked image of alleged Pixel 3a reveals the rear side of the phone which is coated with purple paint and the power button on the right of the phone is painted yellow. However, the shade of purple is quite light and like other Pixel smartphones, Google might call it the ‘Not Purple’ color variant of the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.

On May 7, Google is expected to unwrap its new set of devices at Google I/O, which is the company’s annual developer conference scheduled from May 7 to May 9 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. The company, apart from announcing updates to Android and Google Assistant, is also expected to launch the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL at this event. Going by previous renders, the homescreen of Google Pixel 3a showed May 7 as the date, which means the Pixel 3a-series smartphones will likely go official on May 7 itself.

The mid-range Pixel smartphones is seen as the successors to the Nexus-series smartphones, which came at affordable prices than the Google Pixel phones. It is expected that Google would offer a camera experience similar to its flagship smartphones and we might see a 12-megapixel camera with AI capabilities like Pixels at the back.

Watch Video: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands On

Under the hood, could be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC compared to the Snapdragon 845 on the latest Pixel phones. The chipset could be paired with 4GB of RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage options. The Pixel 3a is expected to come with a 1080p (FHD+) display.