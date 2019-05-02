Google Pixel 3a retail pricing and packaging leaks online; hints at ‘Purple-ish’ color

Just days before the rumored launch of the cheaper variant of the Google Pixel lineup, the long-rumored Google Pixel 3a, important details have leaked online. As part of the leaked information, the retail pricing and the likely packaging of the device have been spotted. This chunk of information also seems to confirm the rumored Purple colored option what was reported previously. All this was initially reported in YouTube information along with the storage variants that Google will launch with Google Pixel 3a. Interested buyers will get the option to buy the base model with 64GB internal storage or the top of the line 128GB internal storage.

Talking about the source of the information, all these bits of information were provided by Brandon Lee on his YouTube channel “This is Tech Today”. Taking a look at the reported information, the packaging of the Google Pixel 3a is similar to what we saw in the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. In addition to that, the packaging also showcases the new “Light Purple” colored variant for the Pixel 3a lineup. Lee also showcases the side of the device which confirmed some previous specifications.

Watch: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands-On

According to the side of the alleged Google Pixel 3a box, we see that the device is confirmed to have a 5.6-inch display along with the official model number G020G. According to a report by GSMArena, the device is likely to sell in the United States and Canada. The report also noted that this new information comes just about a week after renders of the Google Pixel 3a leaked online showcasing the Light Purple Color along with Yellow-colored power button.

Lee also revealed the expected pricing of the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL stating that the smaller version will be priced at $399 while the larger device will be priced at $429. The report notes that if Google manages to put the same camera that comes with Google Pixel 3, in the Google Pixel 3a lineup then it is likely to make Pixel 3a lineup far more successful than the Pixel 3 lineup. This comes just days after it was reported that Google will launch the Google Pixel 3a lineup on May 7 while the device will launch in India on Flipkart from May 8, 2019.