comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Pixel 3a to have an iris purple color variant, could start at €450: Report
News

Google Pixel 3a to have an iris purple color variant, could start at €450: Report

News

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are expected to be the affordable variants of Pixel 3-series.

  • Published: March 28, 2019 10:56 AM IST
google-pixel-3-lite-leak

We’ve been hearing rumors about the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL for quite some time now. The smartphones are arguably the highly-anticipated mid-rangers from Google and they are expected to be released in the next quarter. Now, details about the pricing and color variants have surfaced online.

According to a new report from German publication WinFuture, the Pixel 3a will start at €450, which is approximately Rs 35,000. The smartphone will come with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. While there could be another variant with more storage, but it is unlikely that the affordable model will overtake the actual Pixel 3 line-up when it comes to RAM.

Watch: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands On

The report also hints at color options, which include Black, White and a new “Iris” color model, which will most likely be a shade of purple. Talking about specifications, the Pixel 3a is expected to come with a 5.6-inch display, whereas the Pixel 3a XL is likely to come with a 6-inch panel. The display will likely have a resolution of 2220×1080 pixels.

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL to be new mid-range devices with 5.6-inch and 6-inch OLED displays

Also Read

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL to be new mid-range devices with 5.6-inch and 6-inch OLED displays

Under the hood, the smartphone could be powered by a Snapdragon 670 SoC or Snapdragon 710 SoC. In the photography department, a 12-megapixel rear snapper, and an 8-megapixel front snapper is likely to be in tow. There is a chance that the smartphones could run Android Q OS at launch. Lastly, to keep things ticking, the smartphone could be armed with a 3,000mAh battery.

  • Published Date: March 28, 2019 10:56 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Google Pixel 3a to have an iris purple color variant, could start at €450: Report
News
Google Pixel 3a to have an iris purple color variant, could start at €450: Report
Call of Duty: Mobile set to release in India in November

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile set to release in India in November

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro next flash sale announced

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro next flash sale announced

Xiaomi 'Mi Super Sale' last day: Deals on Poco F1, Redmi 6A, Mi A2 , Redmi Note 6 Pro and more

Deals

Xiaomi 'Mi Super Sale' last day: Deals on Poco F1, Redmi 6A, Mi A2 , Redmi Note 6 Pro and more

Huawei Mate 30 already in testing, could release around October

News

Huawei Mate 30 already in testing, could release around October

Most Popular

Huawei P30, P30 Pro first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II GL504 Review

Easyfone Star Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Google Pixel 3a to have an iris purple color variant, could start at €450: Report

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro next flash sale announced

Huawei Mate 30 already in testing, could release around October

Xiaomi Redmi Go to go on sale today

OnePlus 7 renders by smartphone case makers leaked

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Pixel 3a to have an iris purple color variant, could start at €450: Report

News

Google Pixel 3a to have an iris purple color variant, could start at €450: Report
Google brings AMP for Gmail; more interactive and dynamic emails coming to your inbox

News

Google brings AMP for Gmail; more interactive and dynamic emails coming to your inbox
WhatsApp Dark mode spotted in Android beta: Here's a sneak peek into how it will look like

News

WhatsApp Dark mode spotted in Android beta: Here's a sneak peek into how it will look like
Google Chrome 74 beta brings Dark mode support on Windows

News

Google Chrome 74 beta brings Dark mode support on Windows
Microsoft s upcoming Chromium-powered Edge browser leaked

News

Microsoft s upcoming Chromium-powered Edge browser leaked

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi 'Mi Super Sale' last day: Poco F1, Redmi 6A, Mi A2 समेत कई स्मार्टफोन 5 हजार रुपये तक मिल रहे हैं सस्ते

Redmi Note 7 और Redmi Note 7 Pro 3 अप्रैल को एक बार फिर सेल पर आएंगे, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Xiaomi Foldable Phone : शाओमी ने दूसरी बार टीज किया अपना फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन, सैमसंग को देगा टक्कर

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: आखिरी दिन Xiaomi के Redmi Y2 और Redmi 6A पर मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

शाओमी का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन Redmi GO आज 2PM पर होगा बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध

News

Google Pixel 3a to have an iris purple color variant, could start at €450: Report
News
Google Pixel 3a to have an iris purple color variant, could start at €450: Report
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro next flash sale announced

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro next flash sale announced
Huawei Mate 30 already in testing, could release around October

News

Huawei Mate 30 already in testing, could release around October
Xiaomi Redmi Go to go on sale today

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go to go on sale today
OnePlus 7 renders by smartphone case makers leaked

News

OnePlus 7 renders by smartphone case makers leaked