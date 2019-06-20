It looks like Google is rolling out the July 2019 Android Security patch to some users. But you must be thinking that isn’t Android security patch update a good thing? Especially getting the July 2019 security patch about 10 days before the usual roll out. To answer your query, such an update is not a good thing when it is only meant for internal testing. The fact that this update is meant for internal testing was confirmed by the changelog of the update. In fact, the changelog even goes to state that this internal update is confidential. According to several reports, this internal update seems to be rolling out to a few Google Pixel 3a series users.

Google Pixel 3a update: Dogfood build

According to BleepingComputer, this is likely to be one of the “dogfood builds” for the July 2019 Android patch. Google uses such “dogfood builds” to internally test the updates for any bugs and stability before rolling them out to the wider public. If you have not guessed it then “dogfood builds” are pre-release versions of an update that are not meant for the public. In fact, the company is likely to roll the July 2019 Android security patch to its hardware partners before starting the official roll out. The official rollout for Google Pixel devices usually happens at the beginning of each month.

The changelog of the update noted that “this is a confidential Googlers-only OTA”. It also asked these Googlers to install the update but not discuss or comment about this update “externally”. The 79.8 MB OTA package updated the Android security patch to July 5, 2019, with the PQ3B.190705.003 build number. One of the first users to report this confirmed that he was not affiliated to Google in any way. However, he confirmed that the Developer options was enabled on his device.

This instance of the leaked pre-release version of an update is somewhat careless on the part of Google. However, this is not the first instance where the company has made such a mistake. Back in 2017, the company rolled out a similar dogfood builds to some Google Pixel XL users. It also happened in 2016 when Google accidentally rolled out an internal build of Android 7 Nougat to a Nexus 6P user.

Features Google Pixel 3a XL Google Pixel 3a Price 44999 39999 Chipset Snapdragon 710 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.0-inch full HD+ 5.6-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera 12MP 12MP Front Camera 8MP 8MP Battery 3,700mAh 3,000mAh

