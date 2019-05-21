comscore
  Google Pixel 3a XL and Pixel 3a users are facing unexpected shutdowns
Google Pixel 3a XL and Pixel 3a users are facing unexpected shutdowns

User are complaining that their Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XLs have been suddenly shutting down without warning or prompting. This issue has not yet been directly addressed by Google.

  Published: May 21, 2019 12:04 PM IST
google pixel 3a xl review power buttons

Google recently released the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphones which are the toned down variants of the flagship smartphones launched last the year. And like always the Pixel trumps most other smartphones out there when it comes to the performance of its cameras and the software behind it. But like it has been a trend in the past, the newest Pixels have started cropping up problems and the most recent one seems to be that users are facing sudden shutdowns of their device.

This came to light in a Reddit post where user complained that their Google Pixel 3a and 3a XLs were suddenly shutting down without warning or prompting. And according to a report by Android Police, once such a shutdown occurs, only a hard reboot which sometimes requires the user to keep holding the power button for upto 30 seconds remains the only way to turn the phone back on.

A Reddit user who faced this issue said, “I had two shutdowns yesterday, including overnight, causing me to miss my wake alarm.” And apparently he even tried to use the device in safe mode to make sure none of the third party apps were causing it and the problem still occurred. While another user has speculated that connecting to a WiFi maybe causing the problem, and turning WiFi off seems to fix the issue. Users reported that Google asked them to factory reset the device and that apparently solves the problem. As for Google they are yet to make an official statement on this.

Android Q will let apps record audio from other apps helping Twitch and YouTube

Also Read

Android Q will let apps record audio from other apps helping Twitch and YouTube

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL specifications and features

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL share identical hardware. Both phones offer a 10nm Snapdragon 670 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. Google has also included the Titan M Security Chip, but the Pixel Visual Core is missing here.

In the photography department, both Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL feature a 12-megapixel rear camera of f/1.8 aperture. Google is using the same Sony IMX363 sensor as on the Pixel 3 series. Up front, there is a single 8-megapixel sensor (f/2.0 aperture). Camera features like Playground, Night Sight, Portrait Mode and HDR+ are available on the smartphone.

WATCH: Android Q First Look

In terms of display, the Pixel 3a gets a 5.6-inch FHD+ display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio, whereas the larger model Pixel 3a XL comes with a 6-inch FHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Both the displays are protected by DragonTrail glass protection instead of Corning Gorilla Glass. To keep things ticking, you get a 3,000mAh battery on the Pixel 3a, and 3,700mAh one on the Pixel 3a XL. There is also support for 18W fast wired charging with USB Type-C.

  • Published Date: May 21, 2019 12:04 PM IST

