Google Pixel 3a XL deemed highly reparable by iFixit

Google launched its newest smartphones the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL at the Google I/O event earlier this week. With these phones, Google wants to offer premium software and camera experience to users at affordable price points. And as they are affordable devices, you get watered down specifications compared to the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. And now smartphone teardown masters at iFixit have deconstructed the smartphone to check how reparable it really is.

To start off let’s mention that they found the smartphone rather easily reparable, with a score of 6 out of 10 in terms of reparability. The positives that were mentioned are that most components are modular and can be easily replace once the display assembly is removed. The battery is held down by repair-friendly stretch-release adhesive strips, and the only screws used are standard T3 Torx fastners. One of the points that meets demands midway is that the display comes off first and is thin and poorly supported, but the foam adhesive makes this process easier. One of the negatives about the phone is that it comes with long, thin ribbon cables that connect the internal components and can be difficult to work around.

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL specifications and features

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL share identical hardware. You get 5.6-inch FHD+ display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio on the Pixel 3a, whereas the bigger model comes with a 6-inch FHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Both the displays are covered by Dragon Trail protection.

At the heart of the smartphone runs a 10nm Snapdragon 670 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. Google has also included the Titan M Security Chip, but the Pixel Visual Core is missing here. In the photography department, you get a 12-megapixel rear snapper of f/1.8 aperture. Google is using the same Sony IMX363 sensor as on the Pixel 3 series. Up front, there is a single 8-megapixel sensor (f/2.0 aperture). Camera features like Playground, Night Sight, Portrait Mode and HDR+ are available on the smartphone.

To keep things ticking, you get a 3,000mAh battery on the Pixel 3a, and 3,700mAh one on the Pixel 3a XL. There is also support for 18W fast wired charging. Other features include Pixel Active Edge where you can squeeze the sides to summon Google Assistant, a 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers and more. The smartphones run Android Pie OS, and are guaranteed software updates for the next three years.

Connectivity wise, you get dual SIM connectivity – one physical SIM and the other is eSIM. Besides, you also get Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.