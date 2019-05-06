Google Pixel 3a XL India price, features, specifications leaked ahead of May 8 launch

Google is expected to launch its latest Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL devices at Google I/O 2019 developer conference on May 7. The upcoming mobile phones from the company are likely to launch in India on May 8. The specifications of both the devices have already leaked. Just recently, the retail pricing and packaging of the Pixel phones were spotted online. Now, alleged specifications and Pixel 3a XL India pricing have surfaced on the web.

The leaked specifications of the Pixel 3XL are mostly in-line with previous reports. The smartphone is said to come with a starting price of Rs 44,999 in India. For the price, you will get 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Previously it was reported that the base price of the Pixel 3a could be $399 (approximately Rs 27,800), while the Pixel 3a XL could debut with a starting price of $479 (approximately Rs 33,300).

Furthermore, Slashleaks reported that the device will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. Previous reports claimed that it will house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC under the hood. On the photography front, there will be a total of two cameras. The Pixel 3a XL is said to pack a 12.2-megapixel camera sensor at the back. We might get to see an 8-megapixel AI-powered camera sensor on the front for selfies and videos. There could be a 6.0-inch display with full HD+ resolution.

Watch: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands-On

As for the specifications of the Pixel 3a, a few reports claim that the device could arrive with a 5.6-inch full-HD+ (1080×2220 pixels) display along with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio and 441ppi. It reportedly carries model number G020G. Moreover, Google might stuff in a small 3,000mAh battery with an 18W fast-charging support. The Pixel 3a XL, on the other hand, could pack a bigger 3,700mAh battery. It might be available in three color variant, including Just Black, Clearly White, and Purple-ish. Both the devices will reportedly be available for purchase via Flipkart.