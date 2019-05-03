comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Pixel 3a XL retail packing spotted on Best Buy days before the official launch
News

Google Pixel 3a XL retail packing spotted on Best Buy days before the official launch

News

Google Pixel 3a is likely to come with Snapdragon 670 SoC with the larger Pixel 3a XL may sport Snapdragon 710 SoC. For other specifications, the Pixel 3a may come with 4GB RAM with Android 9 Pie out of the box with a 5.6-inch display.

  • Published: May 3, 2019 4:51 PM IST
Pixel-3a-XL-Best Buy Android Police

Image credit: Android Police

Just days before the official unveiling of the Google Pixel 3a lineup, it looks like someone at Best Buy accidentally put up the Google Pixel 3a XL early for the showcase. According to the report that posted the photos of the Google Pixel 3a XL in the shelves, one can see the different color variants on the retail boxes of the much-anticipated device along with details about the model number and the storage. The retail box also confirmed that the Google Pixel 3a XL will come with a 6-inch display along with G020C model number.

The retails boxes in the Best Buy in Springfield Ohio confirmed two of the colors that have been reported previously including “Just Black” and the “Just Purple” variants. These leaked images were reported by Android Police and they come just days before Google I/O 2019. Based on past reports that almost look certain now, Google is gearing up to reveal the Google Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL during I/O 2019. In fact, the company is also preparing to launch the device in the Indian market the next day, on May 8, 2019.

Watch: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands On

We know about the Indian launch for the cheaper Google Pixel 3a lineup because Flipkart has already put up a count down panel on its website in anticipation for the launch of the new device. As reported previously, Google admitted that it is facing difficulty in selling its premium Google Pixel lineup. To make things easy with a new approach, the company is looking at the mid-range segment with more affordable devices to expand its Pixel lineup.

Google Pixel 3a powered by Snapdragon 670 spotted on Geekbench

Also Read

Google Pixel 3a powered by Snapdragon 670 spotted on Geekbench

The Google Pixel 3a is likely to come with Snapdragon 670 SoC with the larger Pixel 3a XL may sport Snapdragon 710 SoC. Taking a look at other leaked specifications, the Pixel 3a may come with 4GB RAM with Android 9 Pie out of the box with a 5.6-inch display. In the camera department, both the devices are likely to come with a single 12-megapixel camera sensor on the back that we saw on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL along with an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and a 3,000mAh battery.

  • Published Date: May 3, 2019 4:51 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Cyclone Fani: How Vodafone Idea and Airtel are helping users
News
Cyclone Fani: How Vodafone Idea and Airtel are helping users
Google Pixel 3a XL spotted on Best Buy days

News

Google Pixel 3a XL spotted on Best Buy days

Google s new art project turns your selfies into a poem

News

Google s new art project turns your selfies into a poem

Honor 20 Pro front design, retail box leaked

News

Honor 20 Pro front design, retail box leaked

Samsung Galaxy M20 gets Rs 1,000 discount

News

Samsung Galaxy M20 gets Rs 1,000 discount

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo A5s Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Cyclone Fani: Vodafone Idea initiates contingency measures for subscribers in Odisha

Cyclone Fani: How Vodafone Idea and Airtel are helping users

Google Pixel 3a XL spotted on Best Buy days

Google s new art project turns your selfies into a poem

Honor 20 Pro front design, retail box leaked

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Pixel 3a XL spotted on Best Buy days

News

Google Pixel 3a XL spotted on Best Buy days
Google s new art project turns your selfies into a poem

News

Google s new art project turns your selfies into a poem
Google to redesign Play Store on Android TV

News

Google to redesign Play Store on Android TV
Google to let you auto-delete location tracking data

News

Google to let you auto-delete location tracking data
Google Pixel 3a retail pricing and packaging leaks online

News

Google Pixel 3a retail pricing and packaging leaks online

हिंदी समाचार

अपना वजूद बचाने की लड़ाई लड़ रही हैं ये भारतीय स्मार्टफोन कंपनियां

Amazon Summer Sale में 1 हजार रुपये सस्ता मिल रहा है Samsung Galaxy M20 स्मार्टफोन, जानें सभी ऑफर्स

Akshaya Tritiya 2019 : घर बैठे ऐसे ऑनलाइन खरीदें 24 कैरेट गोल्ड, फ्री मिलेगा 1500 रुपये तक का सोना

OnePlus 7 Pro Pre-Booking Amazon पर हुई शुरू, ऐसे करें प्री-बुक

Asus का Zenfone 6 स्मार्टफोन 16 मई होगा लॉन्च

News

Cyclone Fani: Vodafone Idea initiates contingency measures for subscribers in Odisha
News
Cyclone Fani: Vodafone Idea initiates contingency measures for subscribers in Odisha
Cyclone Fani: How Vodafone Idea and Airtel are helping users

News

Cyclone Fani: How Vodafone Idea and Airtel are helping users
Google Pixel 3a XL spotted on Best Buy days

News

Google Pixel 3a XL spotted on Best Buy days
Google s new art project turns your selfies into a poem

News

Google s new art project turns your selfies into a poem
Honor 20 Pro front design, retail box leaked

News

Honor 20 Pro front design, retail box leaked