Google Pixel 3a XL retail packing spotted on Best Buy days before the official launch

Just days before the official unveiling of the Google Pixel 3a lineup, it looks like someone at Best Buy accidentally put up the Google Pixel 3a XL early for the showcase. According to the report that posted the photos of the Google Pixel 3a XL in the shelves, one can see the different color variants on the retail boxes of the much-anticipated device along with details about the model number and the storage. The retail box also confirmed that the Google Pixel 3a XL will come with a 6-inch display along with G020C model number.

The retails boxes in the Best Buy in Springfield Ohio confirmed two of the colors that have been reported previously including “Just Black” and the “Just Purple” variants. These leaked images were reported by Android Police and they come just days before Google I/O 2019. Based on past reports that almost look certain now, Google is gearing up to reveal the Google Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL during I/O 2019. In fact, the company is also preparing to launch the device in the Indian market the next day, on May 8, 2019.

Watch: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands On

We know about the Indian launch for the cheaper Google Pixel 3a lineup because Flipkart has already put up a count down panel on its website in anticipation for the launch of the new device. As reported previously, Google admitted that it is facing difficulty in selling its premium Google Pixel lineup. To make things easy with a new approach, the company is looking at the mid-range segment with more affordable devices to expand its Pixel lineup.

The Google Pixel 3a is likely to come with Snapdragon 670 SoC with the larger Pixel 3a XL may sport Snapdragon 710 SoC. Taking a look at other leaked specifications, the Pixel 3a may come with 4GB RAM with Android 9 Pie out of the box with a 5.6-inch display. In the camera department, both the devices are likely to come with a single 12-megapixel camera sensor on the back that we saw on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL along with an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and a 3,000mAh battery.