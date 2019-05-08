Google Pixel 3a XL vs Google Pixel 3 XL: What's different

Google yesterday launched the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL at the I/O 2019 keynote. The same have been launched in India today on Flipkart. In terms of pricing, the Pixel 3a is priced at Rs 39,999, and the larger variant Pixel 3a XL is priced at Rs 44,999. Both of these Google smartphones are up for pre-booking, and will be made available from May 15 in India.

The new Pixel 3a XL is a toned-down version of the Pixel 3 XL without the notch, but features the same camera. But what’s different in both large display phones is the hardware inside. With the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, Google is pitching the lower price as the biggest advantage for these phones, but are these really worth the price? Here is a look at how the Pixel 3a XL is different from the Pixel 3 in terms of design, display, cameras, specifications and price. You can also check out the differences between the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3 here.

Google Pixel 3a XL vs Pixel 3 XL: Pricing

The Google Pixel 3a XL is priced at Rs 44,999 in India. The smartphone comes in only one variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It will be made available online via Flipkart starting May 15. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 3 XL was launched last year in India at a starting price of Rs 83,000 for the 64GB variant, and Rs 92,000 for the 128GB variant. These now usually retail at Rs 61,999 and Rs 73,999 on Flipkart for the respective variants.

Google Pixel 3a XL vs Pixel 3 XL: Design and Display

In terms of design aesthetics, the back of both phones look identical expect the choice of material, polycarbonate over glass back. On the front, the Google Pixel 3a features a standard 18:9 display instead of a notch-display seen on Pixel 3 XL. The Pixel 3a features a 6-inch Full HD+ OLED display, which doesn’t have any notch. It uses an Asahi Dragontrail glass protection as opposed to Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5 seen on its Pixel 3 XL, which sports a 6.3-inch QHD+ (1440×2960 pixels) flexible OLED display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 523 pixels per inch (ppi).

Google Pixel 3a XL vs Pixel 3 XL: Cameras

The Pixel 3a XL is no different from Pixel 3 XL in terms of camera. It has the same 12.2-megapixel rear camera as the Pixel 3, but misses out on hardware visual core chip. The two phones sport a single 12.2-megapixel Dual-Pixel Sony IMX363 sensor on the back, with f/1.8 aperture, 76-degree field of view, OIS, EIS, 1/2.55-inch sensor, and 1.4-micron pixels. Both also get similar features including Night Sight low-light photography feature, HDR+, Portrait Mode, Super Res Zoom, and Top Shot. The rear camera is capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps and more.

For the front camera, Google has used a single 8-megapixel sensor with 1.12-micron pixels, an f/2.0 aperture, and an 84-degree field of view on Pixel 3a XL. On the other hand, the Pixel 3 XL comes equipped with a dual-camera setup. It offers an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 97-degree field of view, and an 8-megapixel secondary lens with f/1.8 aperture.

Google Pixel 3a XL vs Pixel 3 XL: Processor and battery

The Pixel 3a XL comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage only. The Pixel 3 XL, on the other hand, comes in two variants with 4GB RAM+64GB internal storage and 4GB RAM+128GB internal storage.

The Pixel 3a XL uses Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 670 mobile chipset, just like the Pixel 3a. But the Pixel 3 XL is powered by a 64-bit octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 paired with Adreno 630 GPU. It also comes with a Pixel Visual Core chip for the cameras.

The Pixel 3a XL offers a slightly bigger 3,700mAh battery with support for fast charging with an 18-watt power charger. Google claims that it can deliver up to 7 hours of battery life on a 15-minute charge. The Google Pixel 3 XL packs rather small 3,430mAh battery that is also claimed to provide up to 7 hours of life with 15 minutes of fast charging. It comes with a USB Type-C 18W power adapter and Qi wireless charging support.

Google Pixel 3a XL vs Pixel 3 XL: Comparison table