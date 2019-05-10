Google Pixel 3a XL vs Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Apple iPhone XR: Price in India, specifications, features compared

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL launched last year are still the benchmark for mobile photography but their premium pricing made it unattainable for a lot of customers. During the earnings announcement for the first quarter of 2019, Google CEO Sundar Pichai inadvertently acknowledged that and announced that Pixel 3 series did not sell well due to decline in demand for premium flagship devices.

In a way to fix that gap in pricing, Google announced the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL as affordable versions of Pixel 3 series with the same camera as its premium sibling. The Pixel 3a XL with bigger display and larger battery and retail price of Rs 44,999 competes with Samsung Galaxy S10e and Apple iPhone XR in India. Here is how the three devices compare in terms of design, display, cameras, specifications and price.

Google Pixel 3a XL vs Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Apple iPhone XR: Cameras

If you are out in the market for a new mid-range premium or premium flagship smartphone then your decision will boil down to camera performance. This is the specialty of Google Pixel 3a series. The Pixel 3a XL features the same 12-megapixel camera seen on the Pixel 3 XL. It produces similar pictures with excellent dynamic range, very good color reproduction and is also capable of capturing images in portrait mode.

In comparison, the Galaxy S10e from Samsung has dual rear camera setup comprising of a 12-megapixel standard camera and a 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. While the ultrawide camera adds new dimension to your images, the standard sensor does not match Pixel 3a XL’s image quality. Apple iPhone XR, on the other hand, also features a single 12-megapixel rear camera and captures the most neutral images of all the three devices. If you want a device with true colors then iPhone XR is the way to go but it falls short in portrait and low-light photography where Pixel 3a XL has an upper hand. None of these devices are bad in photography but the Pixel 3a XL with its Pixel 3-esque camera is more versatile.

For selfies, the Pixel 3a XL has an 8-megapixel camera with 84-degree wide field of view while the iPhone XR has a 7-megapixel iSight shooter. The Galaxy S10e with its 10-megapixel selfie camera and dual pixel autofocus might be better than in any kind of conditions.

Google Pixel 3a XL vs Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Apple iPhone XR: Specifications

The Pixel 3a XL is powered by Qualcomm’s midrange Snapdragon 670 mobile platform coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Galaxy S10e, on the other hand, has 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and uses octa-core Exynos 9820 processor, which is the flagship processor in Samsung’s lineup. The iPhone XR, however, blows all of these devices with its A12 Bionic processor.

The iPhone XR has consistently emerged as among the most powerful smartphone with its snappy performance and Apple A12 Bionic’s ability to score high in benchmarks. The iPhone XR also has a marathon-grade battery similar to the one seen on Plus model of iPhones in the previous generation.

The Pixel 3a XL with its 3,700mAh battery will be able to get you through a day while Galaxy S10e with its 3,100mAh battery is also capable for lasting for a day. All the three devices support 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth and dual-SIM with Pixel 3a XL and iPhone XR offering e-SIM support. The NFC on Pixel 3a and Galaxy S10e can be useful to quickly pair with Bluetooth devices while NFC is restricted on iPhone XR.

Google Pixel 3a XL vs Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Apple iPhone XR: Design and Display

Apple iPhone XR and Samsung Galaxy S10e feature premium design with glass back while the Pixel 3a XL uses a polycarbonate back. The iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch LCD display but the resolution is equivalent to that of a HD panel. The Galaxy S10e and Pixel 3a XL feature a 5.8-inch and 6-inch OLED panels with Full HD+ resolution. Samsung’s display on the Galaxy S10e might be better than the one on Pixel 3a XL with superior color accuracy.

The iPhone XR also supports Face ID and includes notch at the top to hide the selfie camera and other array of sensors. The Pixel 3a has the display surrounded slightly thicker bezels while the Galaxy S10e has a hole punched into the display. Samsung has better display than rivals but Pixel 3a XL with its OLED panel does not disappoint either.

Google Pixel 3a XL vs Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Apple iPhone XR: Software and Pricing

Google Pixel 3a XL and Apple iPhone XR have an unique edge thanks to their software. The Pixel 3a XL runs Android 9 Pie and is compatible with Android Q beta and will be the first device to get final release when Google makes it official. Similarly, the iPhone XR runs iOS 12 and will be updated to iOS 13 when Apple makes it official. The Galaxy S10e runs One UI based on Android Pie and Samsung’s past record does not indicate the device will be among first to get new version of Android.

In terms of pricing, the Pixel 3a XL priced at Rs 44,999 is cheaper of the three devices. The Galaxy S10e is priced at Rs 55,900 while iPhone XR starts at Rs 59,900 and can be bought for as low as Rs 53,900 after discount. Google Pixel 3a XL has a superior camera and guaranted software update while iPhone XR has better performance and battery life. The Galaxy S10e sounds like a great device that falls in between these two in most categories.