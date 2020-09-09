Google launched its latest smartphone, the Pixel 4a couple of weeks back. The company started shipping out the devices to customers after a brief pre-order period last month. It also noted that the device is also coming to India in the coming weeks. But we still don’t know how much the phone will cost in India. However, in the meantime, the lack of information around the price does not mean that exciting things are not happening around the 4a. According to the latest information available, independent developers just released the first custom ROM and kernels for the Pixel 4a. Also Read - Google Maps uses AI to improve travel time accuracy for users

As reported by XDA Developer, the custom ROM and kernel will provide some additional options absent in the stock versions. The phone already runs on stock Android so the likelihood of any need for custom ROM may be less. But, options are always good as some people like to experiment with new ROMs on their devices. Interested users will also be pleased to know that Resurrection Remix, the new ROM runs on a custom kernel. The modification features available with the custom ROM are different from what users get with the stock version. Developers have talked about the potential of the custom ROM and the kernels. And while the kernel it stable, they have found the features to be a work in progress. However, the good news is, users won’t have to download the kernels separately. Also Read - Google Maps likely to get app-wide dark mode support very soon

Google Pixel 4a features detailed

Google Pixel 4a launched in the US a few weeks back. The Google Pixel 4a (4G) price is set at $349, which is around Rs 26,100 in India. This price is for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. Google is expected to launch the new Pixel 4a phone in India in the coming weeks and it will be available via Flipkart, as per the e-commerce site. Google has confirmed that the price of Pixel 4a in India will be revealed closer to its launch in October 2020. Also Read - Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4A 5G could launch on September 25

The Google Pixel 4a features a 5.81-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and HDR support. Google has finally opted for modern punch-hole display design. The latest Pixel phone draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset. There are budget handsets in the market that offer a 5,000mAh battery, but the new Pixel 4a features a small 3,140mAh battery with an 18W adapter.

