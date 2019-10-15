Tech giant Google is set to announce its newest lineup of smartphones the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL at an event in New York City later today. And ahead of the launch of the new smartphones Qualcomm President, Cristiano Amon has confirmed that it will feature the company’s new Snapdragon 855 chipset. He tweeted about it and later deleted the tweet. As for the rest of the details of the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL we have had numerous leaks over the past few weeks to give us a clear idea about the devices.

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL

As per the recently leaked screenshots, Google Pixel 4 could offer a 5.7-inch full HD+ OLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate and Ambient EQ. The premium Pixel 4 XL, on the other hand, is said to come with a taller 6.3-inch QHD+ OLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate and Ambient EQ. Both the phones will be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC, paired with the Pixel Neural Core. The Pixel 4 series will reportedly be offered in 6GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB storage option.

As for the photography sessions, Google is likely to add dual cameras at the back of the phones. You will get a 12-megapixel primary sensor (dual-pixels) and a 16-megapixel telephoto lens. Details about the front cameras are missing. Both the Pixel phones will support stereo speakers, Titan M Security Module, Motion Sense (Project Soli) and Face Unlock feature too. It is unknown whether the device will sport an in-display fingerprint scanner or not.

The Google Pixel 4 is likely to feature a 2,800mAh battery, whereas the Pixel 4 XL might come with a 3,700mAh battery. Both will include fast charging and wireless charging features. As is the case with every other Google phone, you will get three years of OS and security updates. One interesting thing to note here is the in-box contents. You get the phone, USB-C to USB-C cable, charging adapter, SIM ejection tool, and quick start guide. There is no mention of the Buds wired earphones. This means that you may not get the wired headphones in the box.