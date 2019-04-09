comscore
  Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 3a make appearance in Android Open Source Project
Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 3a make appearance in Android Open Source Project

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 3a smartphones have surfaced in the AOSP discussion.

  Published: April 9, 2019 11:25 AM IST
Google Pixel 4 XL concept mockup by Phone Designer

Just recently, the Pixel 4 smartphone was mentioned in an Android Open Source Project (AOSP) discussion. A Google developer reportedly revealed that they are working on a new software on the Pixel 3, which could also be moved to the upcoming flagship Pixel 4. “The plan was to first deploy this on Pixel 3 and make sure that everything actually works. Then move on to Pixel 4 and so on. If I had a Pixel 4 device, I probably wouldn’t have bothered with 4.9 in the first place,” 9to5google reported.

Now, both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 3a smartphones have surfaced in the AOSP discussion as a new code change has been spotted by the same source. The new code is originally under the title “Disable Driver Preloading for Pixel 3a and 4.” The exact comment found in the code is “ANGLE requires that driver preloading is disabled. This has been done for Pixel 2 and 3 and needs to be done for 3a and 4 also.”

Apple's 2019 OLED iPhone to come in 6.1-inch and 6.5-inch screen data-lazy-sizes and triple rear cameras

Apple's 2019 OLED iPhone to come in 6.1-inch and 6.5-inch screen sizes and triple rear cameras

Besides, there is not much information about the upcoming Pixel 4. But, a recent leak of the Pixel 3a does give a slight idea of what could be the specifications of it. As per the Google Play Developer console listing, the handset is will sport a 5.6-inch display with full HD+ (1080 x 2160 pixels) resolution. It could come with 4GB of RAM option, and is likely to ship with Android 9 Pie operating system. The Pixel 3a XL was also listed with the same 4GB RAM option.

The listing further suggested that the bigger Pixel 3a XL could come with a tall 6-inch display. The panel will support 1080 x 2220 pixels resolution. It is also said to run Android 9 Pie OS out of the box. On the IMDA certification in Singapore, the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL were listed carrying the model number G020B and G020F respectively, spotted by MySmartPrice. It is worth mentioning, the same model numbers were also seen at FCC as well, so this means Google might be ready for the launch.

  Published Date: April 9, 2019 11:25 AM IST

