comscore Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL launch set for October 15 in New York
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL launch set for October 15 in New York
News

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL launch set for October 15 in New York

News

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL have already leaked a number of times revealing their specifications and features. At the NYC event, Google is expected to confirm what we already know about Pixel 4.

  • Published: September 17, 2019 8:47 AM IST
Google Pixel 4 XL Hands-on YouTube

Google has finally announced the launch date for its next-generation Pixel smartphones. The search giant will unveil the new smartphones at an event in New York on October 15. The date is in line with the leaks and the event tagline reads, “Come see a few new things Made by Google.” The invite clearly suggests that there will be more than Pixel smartphones at this event. The company is expected to launch the Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixelbook 2 and new Google Home smart speakers.

google, google pixel 4 launch, pixel 4 xl launch, pixel 4 price in india, pixel 4 xl specs

Photo: Google via Axios

Google Pixel 4 Launch on October 15: All you need to know

Back in June, Google made an unprecedented move by confirming the rear design of its Pixel 4. The company decided to jump the rumor mill and officially confirmed the design of Pixel 4 Series. So, it has been known for quite some time. It has also confirmed that the devices will feature an array of sensors to enable facial recognition and secure authentication similar to Face ID. The Pixel 4 lineup will also include Project Soli technology for motion-based gestures.

Google Pixel 4 XL hands-on video leaks camera features, processor details

Also Read

Google Pixel 4 XL hands-on video leaks camera features, processor details

While Google has tried to stay ahead of the news cycle, the leaks in the past few weeks have shed more light about the device. The smartphones have even appeared in the form of hands-on videos and The Verge recently published a total of 21 photos of the device. If Pixel 3 XL was the most leaked smartphone of 2018 then Pixel 4 XL is trying its very best to be one this year. So far, it seems to be succeeding well and at the launch, Google is likely to confirm what we already know so far.

The Pixel 4 XL, like its predecessor, is expected to another camera-centric flagship smartphone. Google is finally adopting multiple camera setup by adding second telephoto camera. The main camera itself is going to get faster f/1.73 aperture. It is said to shoot in 16:9 aspect ratio by default but users can change it to 4:3 in settings. Google is also said to be adding new astrophotography features to the camera this year. Otherwise, there will be a 90Hz, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage.

Google Pixel 4 XL leaked image reveals 6.23-inch display and Snapdragon 855 SoC

Also Read

Google Pixel 4 XL leaked image reveals 6.23-inch display and Snapdragon 855 SoC

Other Google products expected at the event

Google is expected to finally unveil the successor to its 2017 Pixelbook laptop next month. The Pixel Slate from last year failed to deliver and Pixelbook 2 might take the company back to basics. Google has cancelled plans to make Chrome OS-based tablets altogether. We might also updates to Nest Hub, Chromecast and other accessories at the event.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 17, 2019 8:47 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Best earphones under Rs 1,000 in India
News
Best earphones under Rs 1,000 in India
Motorola Moto E6s First Impressions

Review

Motorola Moto E6s First Impressions

OnePlus 7T series to launch on September 26 in India

News

OnePlus 7T series to launch on September 26 in India

Motorola Smart TV vs Xiaomi Mi TV: Comparison

News

Motorola Smart TV vs Xiaomi Mi TV: Comparison

OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro to go on sale from October 15

News

OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro to go on sale from October 15

Most Popular

Motorola Moto E6s First Impressions

Realme XT Review

Lenovo Carme smartwatch first impressions

Realme Buds Wireless Review

Realme XT First Impressions and Hands-on

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL launch set for October 15 in New York

Best earphones under Rs 1,000 in India

OnePlus 7T series to launch on September 26 in India

Motorola Smart TV vs Xiaomi Mi TV: Comparison

Realme XT sells out in 4 minutes during first sale; Next sale on September 30

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL launch set for October 15 in New York

News

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL launch set for October 15 in New York
Google might launch a Pixel 4a alongside the Pixel 4, hints app code leak

News

Google might launch a Pixel 4a alongside the Pixel 4, hints app code leak
YouTube Charts hits Indian shores, set to empower local artists

News

YouTube Charts hits Indian shores, set to empower local artists
Google Doodle dedicated to B.B. King

News

Google Doodle dedicated to B.B. King
Google Photos gets Instagram and Snapchat-like Memories feature

News

Google Photos gets Instagram and Snapchat-like Memories feature

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 5 आज सेल पर बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

Tata Sky ने मल्टी-TV कनेक्शन के लिए HD Set-Top Box की कीमत घटाई, जानें पूरा ऑफर

विक्रम लैंडर चांद पर उतरने में क्यों हुआ असफल, जांच करेगा ISRO

Jivi ने Xtreme 1 Android Go स्मार्टफोन 3,699 रुपये में किया लॉन्च, 5 मेगापिक्सल का है कैमरा

OnePlus 7T और 7T Pro स्मार्टफोन 10 अक्टूबर को होंगे लॉन्च, सेल डेट का भी हुआ खुलासा


News

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL launch set for October 15 in New York
News
Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL launch set for October 15 in New York
Best earphones under Rs 1,000 in India

News

Best earphones under Rs 1,000 in India
OnePlus 7T series to launch on September 26 in India

News

OnePlus 7T series to launch on September 26 in India
Motorola Smart TV vs Xiaomi Mi TV: Comparison

News

Motorola Smart TV vs Xiaomi Mi TV: Comparison
Realme XT sells out in 4 minutes during first sale; Next sale on September 30

News

Realme XT sells out in 4 minutes during first sale; Next sale on September 30