Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL launch set for October 15 in New York

Google has finally announced the launch date for its next-generation Pixel smartphones. The search giant will unveil the new smartphones at an event in New York on October 15. The date is in line with the leaks and the event tagline reads, “Come see a few new things Made by Google.” The invite clearly suggests that there will be more than Pixel smartphones at this event. The company is expected to launch the Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixelbook 2 and new Google Home smart speakers.

Google Pixel 4 Launch on October 15: All you need to know

Back in June, Google made an unprecedented move by confirming the rear design of its Pixel 4. The company decided to jump the rumor mill and officially confirmed the design of Pixel 4 Series. So, it has been known for quite some time. It has also confirmed that the devices will feature an array of sensors to enable facial recognition and secure authentication similar to Face ID. The Pixel 4 lineup will also include Project Soli technology for motion-based gestures.

While Google has tried to stay ahead of the news cycle, the leaks in the past few weeks have shed more light about the device. The smartphones have even appeared in the form of hands-on videos and The Verge recently published a total of 21 photos of the device. If Pixel 3 XL was the most leaked smartphone of 2018 then Pixel 4 XL is trying its very best to be one this year. So far, it seems to be succeeding well and at the launch, Google is likely to confirm what we already know so far.

The Pixel 4 XL, like its predecessor, is expected to another camera-centric flagship smartphone. Google is finally adopting multiple camera setup by adding second telephoto camera. The main camera itself is going to get faster f/1.73 aperture. It is said to shoot in 16:9 aspect ratio by default but users can change it to 4:3 in settings. Google is also said to be adding new astrophotography features to the camera this year. Otherwise, there will be a 90Hz, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage.

Other Google products expected at the event

Google is expected to finally unveil the successor to its 2017 Pixelbook laptop next month. The Pixel Slate from last year failed to deliver and Pixelbook 2 might take the company back to basics. Google has cancelled plans to make Chrome OS-based tablets altogether. We might also updates to Nest Hub, Chromecast and other accessories at the event.