Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL new design details leaked online

The Google Pixel 4 leak suggests that it will have a 5.6-inch or 5.8-inch screen. The Pixel 4 XL might come with a 6.2-inch or 6.4-inch screen.

  • Published: June 19, 2019 12:15 PM IST
Google recently confirmed the back design of its upcoming Pixel 4 smartphones. Now, we have come across a new Google Pixel 4 leak, revealing the likely dimensions of the flagship. The device will reportedly offer a taller screen. It could feature a 5.6 or 5.8-inch screen, measuring 147×68.9×8.2 mm (or 9.3mm thick). Comparatively, the Pixel 3 comes with a compact 5.5-inch screen.

According to @Onleaks, the Google Pixel 4 XL will have a 6.2-inch or 6.4-inch screen and measure 160.4×75.2×8.2 mm. Comparatively, the Pixel 3 XL offers a 6.3-inch display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It measures 158×76.7×7.9mm. All this further suggests that the fourth-generation Pixels might be slightly thicker. This may lead to a bump in battery capacity.

Besides, the Pixel 4 series is expected to make its debut in October this year. Until now, we have come across several leaks showing off the Google Pixel 4 design. The handset might offer a square-shaped module, similar to what we have seen on the Apple iPhone XI leaks. The fourth-generation Pixels could arrive with an all-glass. The company might also abandon its two-tone design that we have seen on the old Pixel phones.

The recently leaked camera design showed at least two cameras at the back. At the moment, it is unknown if it will be a telephoto lens or ultra-wide angle lens. The setup will be assisted by an LED flash module. The Google Pixel 4 series could also come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The company is widely rumored to ditch the ugly notch that we have seen on previous Pixel phones.

If rumors are to be believed, the upcoming Pixel 4 series will arrive with a punch-hole camera design, similar to the Galaxy S10 series. The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s top notch Snapdragon 855 SoC. As of now, there is no word on the RAM and storage variants. The devices will run Android Q operating system out of the box. Wireless charging feature might also be present on the forthcoming Pixels. There is no word on the launch date yet.

  • Published Date: June 19, 2019 12:15 PM IST

