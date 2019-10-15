comscore Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL not coming to India, here’s why
News

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL not coming to India, here's why

The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL phones will not be launching in India. The company has clarified why the Google Pixel 4 will not arrive in India.  Here's everything you need to know.

  Published: October 15, 2019 9:34 PM IST
Google today launched its latest Pixel 4 series along with a host of new products in New York. The Google Pixel 4 series comes with a starting price of $799 (approximately Rs 57,000). Google has launched the Pixel 4 series in three colors – Just black, clearly white, and oh so orange. The new Pixel 4 family goes up for preorder today, and Google will start shipping the phones from October 24. Sadly, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL phones will not be launching in India. The company has clarified why the Google Pixel 4 will not arrive in India.

A Google spokesperson told BGR India in a statement, “Google has a wide range of products that we make available in different regions around the world. We determine availability based on a variety of factors, including local trends, and product features. We decided not to make Pixel 4 available in India. And we remain committed to our current Pixel phones and look forward to bringing future Pixel devices to India.

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL features, specifications

The Google Pixel 4 sports a 5.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 4 XL, on the other hand, offers a bigger 6.3-inch OLED display with a Quad HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Both phones are built around Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 chipset. The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will ship with the latest Android 10 out of the box. The standard variant features a 2,800mAh battery, whereas the bigger version packs a 3,700mAh battery under the hood. The handsets support 18W fast charging as well as wireless charging tech.

In terms of photography, the Pixel 4 offers a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 16-megapixel sensor. The handset features a 2x telephoto lens, and it’s a hybrid of optical and digital zoom. It supports features like Live HDR+ with dual exposure controls, and improved portrait mode. There is also a new night sight astrophotography mode. The company asserts that it has also improved white balance. The Google Pixel 4 series comes with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of inbuilt storage.

The new Pixel family offers support for the face unlock feature. In terms of connectivity options, the newly launched Google Pixel 4 series supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, stereo speakers, and GPS. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, magnetometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and compass. The Pixel 4 series is also IP68 rated, meaning it comes with dust and water protection.

  Published Date: October 15, 2019 9:34 PM IST

