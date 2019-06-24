comscore Google Pixel 4 case renders surface online | BGR India
Google Pixel 4 case renders leak online, showing dual rear cameras

A bunch of clear case renders of the Google Pixel 4 have surfaced on the web, showing it from all the angles and dual rear cameras.

  • Published: June 24, 2019 11:07 AM IST
Google Pixel 4 case render

Google recently surprised everyone by revealing what could be the Pixel 4’s design. The image showed the Pixel phone with a square camera module with two camera sensors on it. Now, alleged case renders of the Google Pixel 4 have surfaced on the web. There really isn’t anything new here and the leaked renders show a similar type of design that Google revealed.

As you can see, there is a square camera bump at the top left side with two camera sensors. There is also a circular LED flash, and a microphone hole as well. The alleged Google Pixel 4 renders (leaked by Sudhanshu Ambhore) also show the placement of the volume rocker and power button. Notably, the renders show a uniform color scheme of the back. It seems that the company is finally planning to drop the two-tone finish seen on previously launched Pixel phones.

The device might also lack a physical fingerprint scanner, as per renders. This could be a hint that the Pixel 4 would sport an in-display fingerprint sensor. The case renders also show a USB port, speaker grille, and SIM slot at the bottom. Besides, Google is widely rumored to ditch the ugly notched display design. The search giant might offer punch hole camera design with dual cameras, similar to the Galaxy S10+.

Watch: Android Q First Look

The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. At the moment, there is no word on the RAM and storage variants of the Pixel 4 series. The fourth generation Pixels will ship with Android Q OS out-of-the-box. We also expect that the handset will offer support for Wireless charging. Moreover, the Pixel 4 is said to feature a 5.6 or 5.8-inch screen, measuring 147 x 68.9 x 8.2 mm (or 9.3mm thick).

Comparatively, the Pixel 3 comes with a compact 5.5-inch screen. The Google Pixel 4 XL, on the other hand, might arrive with a 6.2-inch or 6.4-inch screen and measure 160.4 x 75.2 x 8.2 mm. Comparatively, its predecessor Pixel 3 XL offers a 6.3-inch display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Besides, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones are expected to make their debut in October this year.

  • Published Date: June 24, 2019 11:07 AM IST

