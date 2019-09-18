Google Pixel 4 'Coral' color confirmed ahead of October 15 launch

Google will launch its new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL devices on October 15 in New York. The company has started teasing the launch of its next-generation Pixel devices with a massive billboard in Times Square. The ad not only confirms the back camera design of the Pixel 4 series, but also the Coral color option. This will be the third color option along with black and white. Besides, the photos of a Times Square billboard showing off the Pixel 4 were spotted by LousyTX and NVRLand.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the company is likely to unveil two Google Pixels this year again. The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL is expected to feature a glass back and a square camera setup, similar to the iPhone 11 series. The display will reportedly be surrounded by thin bezels on three sides, and quite a wide bezel at the top. This wide bezel is said to feature an Apple iPhone-like FaceID system and Soli radar sensors to enable motion sensing.

The standard Pixel 4 could feature a 5.7-inch display, while the Pixel 4 XL might pack a 6.23-inch screen. Both are rumored to come 90Hz displays, and resolution of 3040×1440 pixels. The units will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. As for the battery, the standard model could feature a 2,800mAh cell, whereas the XL variant is said to offer a 3,700mAh unit.

Watch: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands-On

Photographic chops will again be among the talking points of the upcoming Pixel smartphones. Rumors are rife that the Pixel 4 XL will offer either dual or triple camera setup on the rear side. Google might add a 12-megapixel main camera, paired with a 16-megapixel telephoto. There could also be an ultra-wide-angle lens. Besides, apart from Pixel 4 series, Google is also expected to launch the Pixelbook 2 and new Google Home smart speakers at the launch event. The Google Pixel 4 series will be seen competing against Apple’s newly launched iPhone 11 series.