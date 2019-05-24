Google Pixel 4 could be button-less with a punch-hole display: Report

After the launch of mid-range Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, now the leaks around Google’s anticipated flagship Google Pixel 4 have taken center stage. While some leaks have been around for weeks, it is the first time when we are hearing that Google might get a button-less Pixel 4.

According to Front Page Tech, the upcoming Pixel 4 would not have any physical buttons and you’ll see a punch-hole display instead of ugly notch design. As per the YouTube channel, Google is ditching physical volume rocker and power buttons to instead incorporate capacitive touch keys.

Even the popular tipster recently posted alleged patent images of Google Pixel 4 showcasing a punch-hole display with dual-front cameras and dual stereo speakers. Additionally, there was no fingerprint reader cut-out at the back, which leads us to believe that there might be an in-display fingerprint sensor. Coming to the front side of the phone, it featured ultra-thin bezels surrounding the display. The upper and lower bezel was seen housing the dual front-firing speakers, although the leak had no information on the specs.

The Pixel 4 was spotted carrying codename ‘Coral’ whereas the bigger Pixel 4 XL was listed as the ‘Flame’. Having said that, there was one more device with the codename ‘Needlefish’, but no details of that device is available anywhere yet. This third mysterious device could be the one without any buttons, but these are still speculations so far.

The previous listing of alleged Google Pixel 4 on Geekbench tipped that the device could be built around Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chipset, which is Qualcomm’s leading processor. It is also said to come with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option.

Google recently showcased the next generation of Google Assistant at its annual developers’ conference, Google I/O 2019. As part of the showcase, the company revealed a breakthrough in speech detection and recognition, and it is so far believed Google will bring this next-generation Google Assistant to Pixel 4 devices.