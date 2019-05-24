comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Pixel 4 could be button-less with a punch-hole display: Report
News

Google Pixel 4 could be button-less with a punch-hole display: Report

News

Google is reportedly ditching physical volume rocker and power buttons to instead incorporate capacitive touch keys. Even the popular tipster recently posted a few patent images of alleged Google Pixel 4 showcasing a punch-hole display with dual-front cameras and dual stereo speakers.

  • Published: May 24, 2019 10:03 AM IST
google-pixel-4-xl-design-slashleak

After the launch of mid-range Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, now the leaks around Google’s anticipated flagship Google Pixel 4 have taken center stage. While some leaks have been around for weeks, it is the first time when we are hearing that Google might get a button-less Pixel 4.

According to Front Page Tech, the upcoming Pixel 4 would not have any physical buttons and you’ll see a punch-hole display instead of ugly notch design. As per the YouTube channel, Google is ditching physical volume rocker and power buttons to instead incorporate capacitive touch keys.

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 3a make appearance in Android Open Source Project

Also Read

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 3a make appearance in Android Open Source Project

Even the popular tipster recently posted alleged patent images of Google Pixel 4 showcasing a punch-hole display with dual-front cameras and dual stereo speakers. Additionally, there was no fingerprint reader cut-out at the back, which leads us to believe that there might be an in-display fingerprint sensor. Coming to the front side of the phone, it featured ultra-thin bezels surrounding the display. The upper and lower bezel was seen housing the dual front-firing speakers, although the leak had no information on the specs.

The Pixel 4 was spotted carrying codename ‘Coral’ whereas the bigger Pixel 4 XL was listed as the ‘Flame’. Having said that, there was one more device with the codename ‘Needlefish’, but no details of that device is available anywhere yet. This third mysterious device could be the one without any buttons, but these are still speculations so far.

The previous listing of alleged Google Pixel 4 on Geekbench tipped that the device could be built around Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chipset, which is Qualcomm’s leading processor. It is also said to come with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option.

Watch Video: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands On

Google recently showcased the next generation of Google Assistant at its annual developers’ conference, Google I/O 2019. As part of the showcase, the company revealed a breakthrough in speech detection and recognition, and it is so far believed Google will bring this next-generation Google Assistant to Pixel 4 devices.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 24, 2019 10:03 AM IST

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 Review
News
OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 Review
League of Legends Mobile in the works

Gaming

League of Legends Mobile in the works

Airtel Digital TV brings 6 new long-term recharge plans

News

Airtel Digital TV brings 6 new long-term recharge plans

Vivo V15, Vivo Y17 price dropped in India

Deals

Vivo V15, Vivo Y17 price dropped in India

Google Pixel 4 to be button-less with a punch-hole display?

News

Google Pixel 4 to be button-less with a punch-hole display?

Most Popular

OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 Review

LG 27GK750F-B Gaming Monitor Review

Infinix S4 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Hands-on and First Impressions

Fitbit Versa Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy A70s tipped to feature 64MP camera sensor

SpaceX sends 60 Internet-beaming Starlink satellites into space

Airtel Digital TV brings 6 new long-term recharge plans

Google Pixel 4 to be button-less with a punch-hole display?

Redmi K20 features leaked ahead of official launch

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Pixel 4 to be button-less with a punch-hole display?

News

Google Pixel 4 to be button-less with a punch-hole display?
Google Lens revamp starts to roll out

News

Google Lens revamp starts to roll out
2019 Lok Sabha election results: Google showing Indian elections across search, Assistant and YouTube

News

2019 Lok Sabha election results: Google showing Indian elections across search, Assistant and YouTube
The Huawei ban is the much needed opportunity Apple could use

Opinions

The Huawei ban is the much needed opportunity Apple could use
Huawei Ban: Microsoft removes Huawei laptops from its store

News

Huawei Ban: Microsoft removes Huawei laptops from its store

हिंदी समाचार

2 हजार रुपये सस्ता हुआ Vivo V15 और Vivo Y17 समार्टफोन, यहां से खरीदें

Sansung Galaxy S10 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन के लिए कंपनी ने जारी किया अपडेट, पहले से बेहतर हुआ कैमरा

Xiaomi Redmi K20 में गेमर्स के लिए होगा यह खास फीचर, 28 मई को होगा लॉन्च

Xiaomi Mi Polarized Sunglasses भारत में Mi.com के जरिए बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध

अमेजन पर तेजी से बिकने वाला फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन बना OnePlus 7 Pro

News

Samsung Galaxy A70s tipped to feature 64MP camera sensor
News
Samsung Galaxy A70s tipped to feature 64MP camera sensor
SpaceX sends 60 Internet-beaming Starlink satellites into space

News

SpaceX sends 60 Internet-beaming Starlink satellites into space
Airtel Digital TV brings 6 new long-term recharge plans

News

Airtel Digital TV brings 6 new long-term recharge plans
Google Pixel 4 to be button-less with a punch-hole display?

News

Google Pixel 4 to be button-less with a punch-hole display?
Redmi K20 features leaked ahead of official launch

News

Redmi K20 features leaked ahead of official launch