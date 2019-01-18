comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Pixel 4 design revealed in a patent; could sport full-screen display, single rear camera
News

Google Pixel 4 design revealed in a patent; could sport full-screen display, single rear camera

News

The supplied sketch images in the patent show off a design, which Google may use for Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL.

  • Published: January 18, 2019 11:57 AM IST
google-patent-wipo-pixel-4

Google might ditch the notch display, but keep a single rear camera on this year’s Pixel 4, if we are to believe the Google patent. The company has filed a new patent with World Intellectual Property Organisation’s (WIPO), a few days ago. It is expected to be in preparation for the Pixel 4.

The supplied sketches in the patent show off the alleged Pixel 4 design with a full-screen display and single rear camera. The patent was first spotted by 91mobiles. The handset appears to have almost non-existent bezels, and without any thick bottom chin, unlike Pixel 3 XL.

Google Pixel 3: Modders figure out a way to increase the speed of wireless charging; may be risky

Also Read

Google Pixel 3: Modders figure out a way to increase the speed of wireless charging; may be risky

On the rear, the patent shows off a design quite similar to the Google Pixel 2 XL with two-tone finish. The smartphone can be seen sporting a single primary camera accompanied by an LED flash. Then there is a physical fingerprint sensor as well. Additionally, the device’s power button and volume rocker seem have been kept on the right side, while the left edge will carry SIM card tray. Coming to other aspects of the phone, the sketches show a USB Type-C port and two microphones. Similar to Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 series, this mobile patent design also ditches a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Watch Video: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands On

At the moment, the patented designed can only be refereed to as Google Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL, considering that these are likely to be that natural successor to Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Also, it’s not clear whether the display will be full-screen or a punch-hole design. The sketches don’t show the presence of a sliding camera mechanism either.

  • Published Date: January 18, 2019 11:57 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update rolling out now with Season 5, MK47 Mutant
thumb-img
News
WhatsApp developing sticker integration with third-party keyboards like Google Gboard
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi 9 first renders leaked hinting at waterdrop-notch, triple cameras
thumb-img
Gaming
Fortnite V-bucks are being used for money laundering: Report

Sponsored

Most Popular

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Review

Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Microsoft Surface Go Review

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Apple's 2019 iPhone leak tips 4,000mAh battery

Google Pixel 4 design revealed in a patent

Twitter acknowledges bug in Android app that exposed protected tweets for years

WhatsApp developing sticker integration with third-party keyboards like Google Gboard

Moto G7 spotted on Geekbench

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Pixel 4 design revealed in a patent

News

Google Pixel 4 design revealed in a patent
Twitter acknowledges bug in Android app that exposed protected tweets for years

News

Twitter acknowledges bug in Android app that exposed protected tweets for years
WhatsApp developing sticker integration with third-party keyboards like Google Gboard

News

WhatsApp developing sticker integration with third-party keyboards like Google Gboard
Moto G7 spotted on Geekbench

News

Moto G7 spotted on Geekbench
Google to pay $40 million to Fossil for an upcoming smartwatch innovation: Report

News

Google to pay $40 million to Fossil for an upcoming smartwatch innovation: Report

हिंदी समाचार

2018 में प्ले स्टोर से भारत में हुई सबसे ज्यादा एंड्रॉइड ऐप्स डाउनलोड

शाओमी रेडमी नोट 7 दूसरी फ्लैश सेल में मिनटों में हुआ आउट ऑफ स्टॉक

Vivo APEX 2019, 24 जनवरी को होगा लॉन्च!

70 करोड़ Email ID और 2 करोड़ पासवर्ड हुए लीक, कहीं आपका अकाउंट भी तो नहीं है लिस्ट में?

रिलायंस जियो का नेट प्रॉफिट 65% बढ़कर 831 करोड़ रुपये हुआ, कस्टमर बेस बढ़ने से हुआ फायदा

News

Apple's 2019 iPhone leak tips 4,000mAh battery
News
Apple's 2019 iPhone leak tips 4,000mAh battery
Google Pixel 4 design revealed in a patent

News

Google Pixel 4 design revealed in a patent
Twitter acknowledges bug in Android app that exposed protected tweets for years

News

Twitter acknowledges bug in Android app that exposed protected tweets for years
WhatsApp developing sticker integration with third-party keyboards like Google Gboard

News

WhatsApp developing sticker integration with third-party keyboards like Google Gboard
Moto G7 spotted on Geekbench

News

Moto G7 spotted on Geekbench