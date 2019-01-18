Google Pixel 4 design revealed in a patent; could sport full-screen display, single rear camera

Google might ditch the notch display, but keep a single rear camera on this year’s Pixel 4, if we are to believe the Google patent. The company has filed a new patent with World Intellectual Property Organisation’s (WIPO), a few days ago. It is expected to be in preparation for the Pixel 4.

The supplied sketches in the patent show off the alleged Pixel 4 design with a full-screen display and single rear camera. The patent was first spotted by 91mobiles. The handset appears to have almost non-existent bezels, and without any thick bottom chin, unlike Pixel 3 XL.

On the rear, the patent shows off a design quite similar to the Google Pixel 2 XL with two-tone finish. The smartphone can be seen sporting a single primary camera accompanied by an LED flash. Then there is a physical fingerprint sensor as well. Additionally, the device’s power button and volume rocker seem have been kept on the right side, while the left edge will carry SIM card tray. Coming to other aspects of the phone, the sketches show a USB Type-C port and two microphones. Similar to Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 series, this mobile patent design also ditches a 3.5mm headphone jack.

At the moment, the patented designed can only be refereed to as Google Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL, considering that these are likely to be that natural successor to Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Also, it’s not clear whether the display will be full-screen or a punch-hole design. The sketches don’t show the presence of a sliding camera mechanism either.