Apple’s annual launch event is done, and now all eyes move towards Google. The search giant is widely expected to unveil its next-generation Pixel smartphones next month. Google hasn’t officially announced a launch date. But a leak online hints at a possible Google Pixel 4 launch date.

As per tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks), the Google Pixel 4 launch event could take place on October 15. This is based on an alleged Pixel 4 promotional image showing the date on the phone’s homescreen. If true, this will be a tad later than usual. Last year, Google unveiled the Pixel 3 smartphones on October 9. That said, this year Android 10 launched a month later than Android Pie in 2018.

Google Pixel 4: Everything we know so far

There are likely to be two Google Pixels this year again – Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. As we inch closer towards October, the Pixel 4 leaks are coming in thick and fast. As we have seen via numerous leaks, this year’s Pixels will feature glass back and a square camera setup similar to new iPhone 11 series. The display will be surrounded by thin bezels on three sides, and quite a wide bezel at the top. This wide bezel is said to feature an Apple iPhone-like FaceID system and Soli radar sensors that enable motion sensing.

The Pixel 4 is likely to feature a 5.7-inch display, while the Pixel 4 XL is likely to feature a 6.23-inch display. Both are rumored to come 90Hz displays, and resolution of 3040×1440 pixels. Under the hood will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. Backing the devices will be a 2,800mAh battery on the Pixel 4, and a 3,700mAh unit on the XL model.

Photographic chops will again be among the talking points of the upcoming Pixel smartphones. There are reports suggesting Pixel 4 XL will have either dual or triple rear camera setup. We might see a 12-megapixel main camera paired with a 16-megapixel telephoto and another ultra wide angle lens.