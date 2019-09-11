comscore Google Pixel 4 October 15 launch date leaked: What to expect
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Pixel 4 event could take place on October 15: What we know so far
News

Google Pixel 4 event could take place on October 15: What we know so far

News

As per a new leak, Google may launch its next-generation Pixel 4 smartphones on October 15. If true, this will be a tad later than usual. Here's everything we know so far about the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

  • Published: September 11, 2019 10:56 AM IST
Google Pixel 4

Image credit: @OnLeaks

Apple’s annual launch event is done, and now all eyes move towards Google. The search giant is widely expected to unveil its next-generation Pixel smartphones next month. Google hasn’t officially announced a launch date. But a leak online hints at a possible Google Pixel 4 launch date.

As per tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks), the Google Pixel 4 launch event could take place on October 15. This is based on an alleged Pixel 4 promotional image showing the date on the phone’s homescreen. If true, this will be a tad later than usual. Last year, Google unveiled the Pixel 3 smartphones on October 9. That said, this year Android 10 launched a month later than Android Pie in 2018.

Google Pixel 4, Google Pixel 4 launch, Google Pixel 4 leak

Image Credit: Evan Blass

Google Pixel 4: Everything we know so far

There are likely to be two Google Pixels this year again – Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. As we inch closer towards October, the Pixel 4 leaks are coming in thick and fast. As we have seen via numerous leaks, this year’s Pixels will feature glass back and a square camera setup similar to new iPhone 11 series. The display will be surrounded by thin bezels on three sides, and quite a wide bezel at the top. This wide bezel is said to feature an Apple iPhone-like FaceID system and Soli radar sensors that enable motion sensing.

The Pixel 4 is likely to feature a 5.7-inch display, while the Pixel 4 XL is likely to feature a 6.23-inch display. Both are rumored to come 90Hz displays, and resolution of 3040×1440 pixels. Under the hood will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. Backing the devices will be a 2,800mAh battery on the Pixel 4, and a 3,700mAh unit on the XL model.

Photographic chops will again be among the talking points of the upcoming Pixel smartphones. There are reports suggesting Pixel 4 XL will have either dual or triple rear camera setup. We might see a 12-megapixel main camera paired with a 16-megapixel telephoto and another ultra wide angle lens.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 11, 2019 10:56 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

OnePlus launches Bug Bounty and fixes to aggressive battery optimization
News
OnePlus launches Bug Bounty and fixes to aggressive battery optimization
Google Pixel 4 launch date leaked

News

Google Pixel 4 launch date leaked

Google Pixel 4 XL leaked image reveals 6.23-inch display

News

Google Pixel 4 XL leaked image reveals 6.23-inch display

Lenovo Z6 Pro, Lenovo A6 Note sale in India today

News

Lenovo Z6 Pro, Lenovo A6 Note sale in India today

Apple iOS 13 release date announced

News

Apple iOS 13 release date announced

Most Popular

Lenovo K10 Note Review

Vivaldi Mobile for Android First Impressions and Hands-on

Asus VivoBook 14 X403 Review

Fitbit Inspire HR Review

Motorola One Action Review

OnePlus launches Bug Bounty and fixes to aggressive battery optimization

Google Pixel 4 launch date leaked

Google Pixel 4 XL leaked image reveals 6.23-inch display

Lenovo Z6 Pro, Lenovo A6 Note sale in India today

Apple iOS 13 release date announced

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Pixel 4 launch date leaked

News

Google Pixel 4 launch date leaked
Google Pixel 4 XL leaked image reveals 6.23-inch display

News

Google Pixel 4 XL leaked image reveals 6.23-inch display
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy A90 and Tab S6 get ARCore support

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy A90 and Tab S6 get ARCore support
Xiaomi MIUI 11 accidentally rolled out by the company ahead of launch

News

Xiaomi MIUI 11 accidentally rolled out by the company ahead of launch
Facebook explains its use of location data in iOS 13 and Android 10

News

Facebook explains its use of location data in iOS 13 and Android 10

हिंदी समाचार

Lenovo Z6 Pro स्मार्टफोन आज पहली बार सेल के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

Reliance Jio के इन 4 प्रीपेड प्लान में मिल रहा है 2GB डेली डाटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग

Lenovo A6 Note आज पहली बार सेल पर आएगा, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

64,900 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में भारत में लॉन्च हुए Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro और 11 Pro Max

Moto E6S भारत में ड्यूल रियर कैमरा और 4GB रैम के साथ 16 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च, कंपनी ने भेजे मीडिया इनवाइट


News

OnePlus launches Bug Bounty and fixes to aggressive battery optimization
News
OnePlus launches Bug Bounty and fixes to aggressive battery optimization
Google Pixel 4 launch date leaked

News

Google Pixel 4 launch date leaked
Google Pixel 4 XL leaked image reveals 6.23-inch display

News

Google Pixel 4 XL leaked image reveals 6.23-inch display
Lenovo Z6 Pro, Lenovo A6 Note sale in India today

News

Lenovo Z6 Pro, Lenovo A6 Note sale in India today
Apple iOS 13 release date announced

News

Apple iOS 13 release date announced