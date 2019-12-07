Google Pixel 4 exclusive recorder app now available for Pixel 2, Pixel 3 and 3A

Google’s AI-powered Recorder app, which has so far been available exclusively for Pixel 4 owners, is now compatible with the Pixel 2, Pixel 3, and Pixel 3A series phones. The Recorder app uses the power of AI to automatically transcribe the users audio recordings and it also lets its users search for specific parts of a clip.

The search engine giant also claims that the app is able to label users recording based on what it hears. In other words, it can tell the difference between the spoken word and, say, a recorded jam session in the studio, The Verge reported on Thursday.

Additionally, with the December security update Google‘s older Pixel phones recently received a few other Pixel 4-exclusive features. The Pixel 3, Pixel 3A, and Pixel 2 now have the same theme customization feature as the Pixel 4, along with the Live Caption feature. The new update also added gesture navigation support on third-party launchers.

Meanwhile, Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a users are facing crash issues with the latest December security update. A new bug has caused old Google Pixel devices to crash after installing the update. The issue is linked directly to native Pixel Launcher. So far, the bug has been found in some of the older Pixel 3, Pixel 3a and Pixel 2 units. This bug is restricted to those phones that have received the latest December security patch. Those who are using the same launcher, and have the same update but with Android Pie-style navigation buttons seem to be unaffected.

Watch Video: Top smartphones to launch in December 2019

The crashes are said to be isolated to those Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a devices that are running Pixel 4’s launcher with Android 10’s gesture navigation turned on. Hence, those who are using the default navigation buttons of Android 9.0 Pie or its launcher seem to have no issues.

Written with inputs from IANS

Features Google Pixel 4 XL Google Pixel 4 Price – – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android 10 Android 10 Display OLED-6.3-inch QHD+-1440x3040pixels OLED-5.7-inch full-HD+-1080x2280pixels Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 16MP Dual – 12MP + 16MP Front Camera 8MP 8MP Battery 3,700mAh 2,800mAh