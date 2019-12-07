comscore Google Pixel 4 exclusive recorder app now available for Pixel 2, Pixel 3 and 3A
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Pixel 4 exclusive recorder app now available for Pixel 2, Pixel 3 and 3A
News

Google Pixel 4 exclusive recorder app now available for Pixel 2, Pixel 3 and 3A

News

The search engine giant also claims that the app is able to label users recording based on what it hears. In other words, it can tell the difference between the spoken word.

  • Published: December 7, 2019 3:56 PM IST
Google Pixel 4 XL Hands-on YouTube

Google’s AI-powered Recorder app, which has so far been available exclusively for Pixel 4 owners, is now compatible with the Pixel 2, Pixel 3, and Pixel 3A series phones. The Recorder app uses the power of AI to automatically transcribe the users audio recordings and it also lets its users search for specific parts of a clip.

The search engine giant also claims that the app is able to label users recording based on what it hears. In other words, it can tell the difference between the spoken word and, say, a recorded jam session in the studio, The Verge reported on Thursday.

Google's Best of 2019 awards: Check out winners in apps, movies, games and books categories

Also Read

Google's Best of 2019 awards: Check out winners in apps, movies, games and books categories

Additionally, with the December security update Google‘s older Pixel phones recently received a few other Pixel 4-exclusive features. The Pixel 3, Pixel 3A, and Pixel 2 now have the same theme customization feature as the Pixel 4, along with the Live Caption feature. The new update also added gesture navigation support on third-party launchers.

Meanwhile, Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a users are facing crash issues with the latest December security update. A new bug has caused old Google Pixel devices to crash after installing the update. The issue is linked directly to native Pixel Launcher. So far, the bug has been found in some of the older Pixel 3, Pixel 3a and Pixel 2 units. This bug is restricted to those phones that have received the latest December security patch. Those who are using the same launcher, and have the same update but with Android Pie-style navigation buttons seem to be unaffected.

Watch Video: Top smartphones to launch in December 2019

The crashes are said to be isolated to those Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a devices that are running Pixel 4’s launcher with Android 10’s gesture navigation turned on. Hence, those who are using the default navigation buttons of Android 9.0 Pie or its launcher seem to have no issues.

Written with inputs from IANS

Features Google Pixel 4 XL Google Pixel 4
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 10 Android 10
Display OLED-6.3-inch QHD+-1440x3040pixels OLED-5.7-inch full-HD+-1080x2280pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 16MP Dual – 12MP + 16MP
Front Camera 8MP 8MP
Battery 3,700mAh 2,800mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 7, 2019 3:56 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Google Pixel 2

Google Pixel 2

42000

Android 8.0.1, Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core 2.35GHz + 1.9GHz, 64-Bit Processor
12.2 MP with f/1.8 aperture
Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3

71000

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
12.2MP
Google Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 3a

39999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
12MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Google Pixel 4 exclusive recorder app now available for Pixel 2, Pixel 3 and 3A
News
Google Pixel 4 exclusive recorder app now available for Pixel 2, Pixel 3 and 3A
Realme XT 730G, Realme wireless earpods launch on December 17

News

Realme XT 730G, Realme wireless earpods launch on December 17

After Airtel, now Vodafone will introduce 'unlimited calling plans'

Telecom

After Airtel, now Vodafone will introduce 'unlimited calling plans'

OnePlus 6th Anniversary Sale is Live on Amazon India

Deals

OnePlus 6th Anniversary Sale is Live on Amazon India

Airtel introduces new truly unlimited prepaid plans to take on Reliance Jio

Telecom

Airtel introduces new truly unlimited prepaid plans to take on Reliance Jio

Most Popular

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Google Pixel 4 exclusive recorder app now available for Pixel 2, Pixel 3 and 3A

Realme XT 730G, Realme wireless earpods launch on December 17

Vivo U20's 8GB RAM variant will be available for Rs 17,990 via offline stores: Report

Apple plans to launch an iPhone without any ports in 2021

Nokia 9 PureView gets Android 10 firmware update: Official

Sameera Reddy on her favorite gadgets, social media habits and more

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: New Prepaid plans compared

Charging Speed Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: GCAM mod vs stock camera

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Top 5 Features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Pixel 4 exclusive recorder app now available for Pixel 2, Pixel 3 and 3A

News

Google Pixel 4 exclusive recorder app now available for Pixel 2, Pixel 3 and 3A
Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3a facing crash issues with the latest December security update

News

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3a facing crash issues with the latest December security update
Lenovo launches Smart Display, Smart Bulb and Smart Camera in India

News

Lenovo launches Smart Display, Smart Bulb and Smart Camera in India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: GCAM mod vs stock camera

Features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: GCAM mod vs stock camera
Google's Best of 2019 awards: Here are the winning apps, games and more

News

Google's Best of 2019 awards: Here are the winning apps, games and more

हिंदी समाचार

Jio price hike: जियो के नए टैरिफ रेट हुए लागू, ये हैं सभी प्लान की डिटेल

108 MP कैमरा वाले Xiaomi Mi Note 10 की भारत में ये होगी कीमत

Vivo U20 का 8GB RAM वेरिएंट 17,990 रुपये की कीमत में बिक्री के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध

Sony ने भारतीय मार्केट में 4 लाख रुपये का 'अल्फा-9टू' कैमरा लॉन्च किया

WhatsApp New Feature : व्हाट्सएप के एंड्रॉएड यूजर्स को भी मिला कॉल वेटिंग का सपोर्ट

News

Google Pixel 4 exclusive recorder app now available for Pixel 2, Pixel 3 and 3A
News
Google Pixel 4 exclusive recorder app now available for Pixel 2, Pixel 3 and 3A
Realme XT 730G, Realme wireless earpods launch on December 17

News

Realme XT 730G, Realme wireless earpods launch on December 17
Vivo U20's 8GB RAM variant will be available for Rs 17,990 via offline stores: Report

News

Vivo U20's 8GB RAM variant will be available for Rs 17,990 via offline stores: Report
Apple plans to launch an iPhone without any ports in 2021

News

Apple plans to launch an iPhone without any ports in 2021
Nokia 9 PureView gets Android 10 firmware update: Official

News

Nokia 9 PureView gets Android 10 firmware update: Official