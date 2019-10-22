Google Pixel 4 fails to match Samsung Galaxy S10 in DxOMark test

Google Pixel 4 was expected to be the best smartphone camera. However, the results suggest that the device is far from perfect and not in the same league as the iPhone 11 Pro. On DxOMark ranking, the Pixel 4 has scored 112, which puts it below Samsung Galaxy S10, OnePlus 7 Pro and Honor 20 Pro. It is also far behind leader Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 10, which have scores of 121 and 117 respectively. The test shows that the smartphone is not a huge leap over its predecessor in terms of camera performance.

In its test, DxOMark has found the Pixel 4’s camera performance is good for a flagship smartphone experience. It offers accurate exposure metering in bright light and works well in low-light as well. The primary camera also produces good details in indoors and outdoor conditions. However, the independent benchmark company is most impressed with the telephoto camera. It says the 2x telephoto camera delivers good performance during the day and while capturing stills indoors.

The Pixel 4 managed photo sub-score of 117 and video sub-score of 101. The lack of a wide angle camera seems to have hurt the overall score. In comparison, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro has a photo sub-score of 131 and video sub-score of 100. The review notes that Pixel 4 maintains details fairly well but there is noise and loss of fine detail. It has also been penalized for artifacts with ringing being the most problematic one. There is also colored maze and moire patterns evident in high frequency areas.

While Pixel 4 lacks 4K video recording at 60 frames per second, it has achieved a good score for its 1080p recording. It scores a little lower for texture but offers wide dynamic range and accurate exposure. It also keeps noise low even in low-light conditions. In conclusion, the Pixel 4 has been rated as the best performer for zoom on smartphones. It is also a solid performer in other areas but its rivals seem to have caught up big time. “Adding an ultra-wide-angle third camera and dedicated ToF sensor for bokeh shots will be needed in future iterations,” DxOMark explains.