Google Pixel 4 launch event today: How to watch live stream, what to expect and more

Google is expected to unveil the latest Google Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL smartphones along with a new Google PixelBook, Google Pixel Buds, a new Nest Hub and more. The leaks surrounding Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL have been around for a while.

Google is all set to launch the flagship Pixel 4 series today at company’s Made by Google event today in New York. The company is expected to unveil the latest Google Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL smartphones along with a new Google PixelBook, Google Pixel Buds, a new Nest Hub and more. The leaks surrounding Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL have been around for a while. These are confirmed to come with a new quare-shaped dual rear camera module, since the design was teased by Google itself. Here’s everything you need to know.

Today, you’ll be able to watch Made by Google event event live on YouTube. The live stream will begin at 10:00AM EST, which is 7:30PM in India. The Google Pixel 4 launch event is taking place in New York city. The event will It will be live-streamed on the Made by Google channel.

As per the recently leaked screenshots, Google Pixel 4 could offer a 5.7-inch full HD+ OLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate and Ambient EQ. The premium Pixel 4 XL, on the other hand, is said to come with a taller 6.3-inch QHD+ OLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate and Ambient EQ. Both the phones will be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC, paired with the Pixel Neural Core. The Pixel 4 series will reportedly be offered in 6GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB storage option.

As for the photography sessions, Google is likely to add dual cameras at the back of the phones. You will get a 12-megapixel primary sensor (dual-pixels) and a 16-megapixel telephoto lens. Details about the front cameras are missing. Both the Pixel phones will support stereo speakers, Titan M Security Module, Motion Sense (Project Soli) and Face Unlock feature too. It is unknown whether the device will sport an in-display fingerprint scanner or not.

The Google Pixel 4 is likely to feature a 2,800mAh battery, whereas the Pixel 4 XL might come with a 3,700mAh battery. Both will include fast charging and wireless charging features. As is the case with every other Google phone, you will get three years of OS and security updates. One interesting thing to note here is the in-box contents. You get the phone, USB-C to USB-C cable, charging adapter, SIM ejection tool, and quick start guide. There is no mention of the Buds wired earphones. This means that you may not get the wired headphones in the box.

Google is rumored to unveil a new laptop at the event, whiich could be called ‘Pixelbook Go.‘ A few reports suggest it is likely to boast a 13-inch display with 16:9 aspect ratio and options for FHD and 4K resolution. It could feature a simple clamshell design as opposed to what we have seen on the Pixelbook and the Pixel Slate. It could also come with a magnesium alloy body, which will help with the weight.

Under the hood of the Google laptop could be an Intel chipset with plenty of customization options for buyers. One might be able to choose between m3, i5 or i7 processors, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. There could also be a Titan C chip on the inside. On the sides will be two USB Type-C ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Other reported features include two mics on the front, a 2-megapixel front-facing camera, and “much more powerful speakers than the Pixelbook.”

The company is likely to unveil its new pair of Pixel Buds at the October 15 Google Pixel 4 event. Rumors are rife that Google will launch a brand new version of its Pixel Buds earphones, which will replace the first generation that arrived in the year 2017. Currently, not much is known about this new Pixel accessory, but it is likely to rival Apple’s AirPods. Lastly, Google could also take the wraps off a new smart speaker. A few reports claim that the software giant will launch a Google Nest Mini. This will reportedly be a new version of the Google Home Mini, and will come with a few enhancements.

Features Google Pixel 4 XL Google Pixel 4
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android Q Android Q
Display 6.4-inch QHD+ 5.8-inch full-HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 16MP
Front Camera
Battery 3,700mAh 2,800mAh

