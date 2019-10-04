Google Pixel 4 leak hints at dual exposure camera control

If you have been following any information regarding Pixel 4, we are sure that you know about the leaks. However, if you have not followed up, let’s provide you with a quick recap. Similar to Pixel 3, Google Pixel 4 XL has also leaked in a comprehensive matter. In fact, Pixel 4 XL has leaked in far more depth than the Pixel 3 series. These leaks include real-world videos, hands-on, high-resolution images, pre-released apps, promo videos, and camera samples. In a recent report, we covered face unlock for payments, new Google Assistant UI, Motion Sense, and more. Beyond this, a number of camera-related features about the Pixel 4 also leaked online. Here we will focus on all the leaked camera features.

Dual Exposure Camera controls on Google Pixel 4

According to a report by 9to5Google, Google Pixel 4 will come with a new and likely-unique “Dual Exposure Camera Control”. This new feature will add a secondary slider to the interface allowing for live manipulation of shadows and highlights. It will work well to act as a replacement for full-blown manual control. This information comes right after the company removed manual white balance controls from Google camera.

The report also includes a promo video showcasing how the feature works. Users can darken the image with the help of a sun0shaped slider. The lower half of the slider will be able to increase the details in the shadows. This means Google Pixel 4 users will be able to capture properly exposed images in bright sunlight.

Google Camera Shortcuts and camera samples

Another report revealed that the upcoming version of Google Camera will introduce shortcuts for social media sharing. This means that users will be able to easily share content on their accounts with the help of these shortcuts. It will also allow users to record a video when they press and hold the camera shutter button. The Google Camera app will also store ten high-resolution images along with the video to offer a burst mode functionality. Beyond this, yet another report shared high-resolution camera samples from the upcoming Google Pixel 4. The samples include a number of selfies, rear-camera shots, improved night sight, macro images, and night shot.

