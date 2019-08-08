It’s no secret that Google will be unveiling its next-generation Pixel smartphones in October. As we inch closer to the month, the barrage of Google Pixel 4 leaks just keeps growing. The latest in this list gives us an insight into the upcoming smartphones’ display and cameras.

Design

The latest leak by 9To5Google gives a glimpse at the key specs, display and camera features of the upcoming Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. The report starts off by claiming that both smartphones will share much of the same set of specifications and features. They are also likely to look the same with a glass sandwich body, and a large camera bump at the back. Google is likely to drop the notch, and opt for a sizeable bezel at the top. This will no doubt house the Soli radar chip, which will help in understanding various hand gestures. The next-gen Pixels are also expected to come with Face ID-like unlocking technology.

Display

While sharing similar specs, both Pixels will differ in size. The report claims that the Pixel 4 will feature a 5.7-inch FHD+ display, while the Pixel 4 XL will feature a 6.3-inch QHD+ display. But what’s really interesting is something that Google is set to call ‘Smooth Display’. This is likely a hint towards a 90Hz display similar to what the OnePlus 7 Pro and Razer Phone 2 offer.

Cameras

As per the report, the Pixel smartphones will feature two cameras sensors at the back. One will be a 12-megapixel shooter with PDAF support, while the other will be a 16-megapixel telephoto lens. The leak also however hints at an exciting new accessory for the cameras. Google is reportedly working on DSLR-like attachments, which are likely to be sold separately as accessories.

Batteries

The report further reveals that the Pixel 4 will be backed by a 2,800mAh battery, which is slightly smaller than the unit powering the Pixel 3 (2,915mAh). The Pixel 4 XL will be backed by a 3,700mAh battery, which is bigger than its predecessor (3,430mAh).