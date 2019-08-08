comscore Google Pixel 4 leaks: Expected features, specifications, prices
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Pixel 4 leak hints at OnePlus 7 Pro-like 90Hz display, DSLR-like camera attachment
News

Google Pixel 4 leak hints at OnePlus 7 Pro-like 90Hz display, DSLR-like camera attachment

News

The upcoming Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL will come with a bunch of upgrades over the predecessors. These upgrades will be in the display, memory, camera and battery departments.

  • Published: August 8, 2019 2:36 PM IST
google-pixel-4-leak

Image: Indiashopps

It’s no secret that Google will be unveiling its next-generation Pixel smartphones in October. As we inch closer to the month, the barrage of Google Pixel 4 leaks just keeps growing. The latest in this list gives us an insight into the upcoming smartphones’ display and cameras.

Google Pixel 4 leaks

Design

The latest leak by 9To5Google gives a glimpse at the key specs, display and camera features of the upcoming Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. The report starts off by claiming that both smartphones will share much of the same set of specifications and features. They are also likely to look the same with a glass sandwich body, and a large camera bump at the back. Google is likely to drop the notch, and opt for a sizeable bezel at the top. This will no doubt house the Soli radar chip, which will help in understanding various hand gestures. The next-gen Pixels are also expected to come with Face ID-like unlocking technology.

Display

While sharing similar specs, both Pixels will differ in size. The report claims that the Pixel 4 will feature a 5.7-inch FHD+ display, while the Pixel 4 XL will feature a 6.3-inch QHD+ display. But what’s really interesting is something that Google is set to call ‘Smooth Display’. This is likely a hint towards a 90Hz display similar to what the OnePlus 7 Pro and Razer Phone 2 offer.

Cameras

As per the report, the Pixel smartphones will feature two cameras sensors at the back. One will be a 12-megapixel shooter with PDAF support, while the other will be a 16-megapixel telephoto lens. The leak also however hints at an exciting new accessory for the cameras. Google is reportedly working on DSLR-like attachments, which are likely to be sold separately as accessories.

Batteries

The report further reveals that the Pixel 4 will be backed by a 2,800mAh battery, which is slightly smaller than the unit powering the Pixel 3 (2,915mAh). The Pixel 4 XL will be backed by a 3,700mAh battery, which is bigger than its predecessor (3,430mAh).

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 8, 2019 2:36 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers
thumb-img
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8
thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different

Editor's Pick

Karbonn unveils 4 feature phones, prices start from Rs 700
News
Karbonn unveils 4 feature phones, prices start from Rs 700
Xiaomi Mi TVs, TCL smart TVs to get Reliance JioCinema app

News

Xiaomi Mi TVs, TCL smart TVs to get Reliance JioCinema app

PUBG Mobile video shows off Erangel 2.0

Gaming

PUBG Mobile video shows off Erangel 2.0

Samsung Galaxy Book S launched alongside Galaxy Note 10

News

Samsung Galaxy Book S launched alongside Galaxy Note 10

Honor Band 5 launched in India

News

Honor Band 5 launched in India

Most Popular

Vivo S1 Review

Oppo K3 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review

Oppo A9 review

Realme 3i Review

Google Pixel 4 leak hints at 90Hz display and more

Karbonn unveils 4 feature phones, prices start from Rs 700

Xiaomi Mi TVs, TCL smart TVs to get Reliance JioCinema app

Samsung Galaxy Book S launched alongside Galaxy Note 10

Honor Band 5 launched in India

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Pixel 4 leak hints at 90Hz display and more

News

Google Pixel 4 leak hints at 90Hz display and more
Google Assistant can now read your WhatsApp, Slack and Telegram messages: Report

News

Google Assistant can now read your WhatsApp, Slack and Telegram messages: Report
Google Pixel gets August 2019 Android security patch

News

Google Pixel gets August 2019 Android security patch
OnePlus 7 Pro and 7 users start receiving Android Q DP 4

News

OnePlus 7 Pro and 7 users start receiving Android Q DP 4
Facebook to add its name to WhatsApp, Instagram

News

Facebook to add its name to WhatsApp, Instagram

हिंदी समाचार

Samung Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy Note 10+ vs Galaxy Note 9: जानें तीनों में क्या है अंतर

PUBG Ban: सरकार ने हाई कोर्ट को कहा पबजी पर पूरी तरह से बैन लगाना मुश्किल

BSNL ग्राहकों के लिए खुशखबरी, इस सर्विस की कीमत में हुई 50 प्रतिशत कटौती

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 की कीमत में कटौती, अब मिल रहा है इतने में

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 और Galaxy Note 10+ की भारतीय कीमत, सेल डेट, प्री-ऑर्डर का हुआ खुलासा

News

Google Pixel 4 leak hints at 90Hz display and more
News
Google Pixel 4 leak hints at 90Hz display and more
Karbonn unveils 4 feature phones, prices start from Rs 700

News

Karbonn unveils 4 feature phones, prices start from Rs 700
Xiaomi Mi TVs, TCL smart TVs to get Reliance JioCinema app

News

Xiaomi Mi TVs, TCL smart TVs to get Reliance JioCinema app
Samsung Galaxy Book S launched alongside Galaxy Note 10

News

Samsung Galaxy Book S launched alongside Galaxy Note 10
Honor Band 5 launched in India

News

Honor Band 5 launched in India